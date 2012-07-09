* Spanish yields rise, little respite seen

* Low hopes for finance ministers' meeting

* Bund futures hit highest in a month

By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, July 9 Spanish and Italian bond yields rose on Monday and financial market investors saw little chance of respite in the euro zone's debt crisis from a meeting of finance ministers due to start later in the day.

Spanish 10-year yields rose 9 basis points to top the critical 7 percent level seen as unsustainable in the longer-term, re flecting doubts over how measures agreed last month to stem the crisis will be implemented.

Euro zone finance ministers - who were due to start meeting as European markets were closing - face a raft of questions over how they will aid indebted states and banks and construct a new banking oversight regime, but the latest talks may only highlight the initial deal's limitations.

"The expectations are quite low, you can see that by the pressure you are seeing on peripheral debt," Richard McGuire, strategist at Raboabank said.

"This is a product of the fact that implementation risk has come to haunt the EU summit's plans more rapidly than might have been expected."

Euro zone officials agreed last month that the euro zone's bailout funds could be used to buy bonds in the secondary market - which could help Spain and Italy - and could also be used to directly recapitalise Spain's ailing banks.

But the lack of detail on how the plans will be implemented, as well as opposition from Finland, have dampened initial market euphoria over the deal. Questions over the rescue funds' capacity to undertake such steps, and no signal the European Central Bank would take any further unconventional measures to support indebted countries, have also not helped sentiment.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 10 basis points higher at 7.07 percent on Monday. The Italian equivalent rose 8.3 bps to 6.11 percent, coming under pressure also as dealers tried to cheapen paper ahead of an auction at the end of the week.

"The Italian auction is adding to the pressure but we're not seeing any flows, it is just dealers shifting prices on the screens," a trader said. "Because Italy will be selling three-year bonds, we're seeing more of this curve flattening." Yields on shorter-dated paper rose sharply, with Spanish and Italian two-year yields up 20 and 30 basis points respectively. The flattening of the yield curve is typical in times of stress, reflecting elevated short-term risk.

"In the absence of new news or further details on the agreed measures from today's meeting, the path of least resistance is for higher peripheral yields and Spain is back at fairly crucial levels," a second trader said.

"It looks like the market is just going to keep going after Spain until it cracks."

NEGATIVE RETURN

Two-year German yields dropped into negative territory last week - as the ECB cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent. They were up slightly on the day near zero.

ECB President Mario Draghi kept the door open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying the bank would make any decision on further action based on economic data.

September Bund futures hit a one-month high of 144.28 earlier but saw a settlement close of 143.99, up five ticks on the day in a choppy trading session.

Traders said volumes, thinned before the meeting and because of summer holidays in Europe, were exacerbating price moves.

"While (the summit was) a step in the right direction, it's raised a fair amount of questions," Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Investec said. "It's difficult to see what could come out (of the meeting) which would produce a change in market sentiment."

Last week, Bunds posted their biggest weekly gain so far this year after three consecutive weeks of losses.

Deutsche Bank strategist Francis Yared said the ECB's rate cut should lead to a "hunt for yield", supporting core and semi-core government bonds with maturities of two- to five-years. The bank recommends buying five-year French bonds.

Core paper should also find demand from investors reinvesting coupon and redemption payments - including by Germany and France - which total around 90 billion euros in the first two weeks of July.

That will also help auctions this week by the Netherlands and Germany before Italy tests sentiment with a bond sale on Friday.