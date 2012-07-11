LONDON, July 11 German Bund futures rose to its highest level in five weeks on Wednesday, with traders saying the contract broke key technical levels in thin, choppy trading after a solid German auction.

The German Bund future was up 36 ticks on the day at 144.47, after trading around zero for most of the session.

"There were some short-term stops which came off at 144.30 which led to a quick move up but it's a very thin market," a trader said.

A sale of 10-year German Bunds was well received as investors, faced with doubts over the effectiveness of new crisis-fighting tools, piled into safe-haven debt.