LONDON, July 12 German government bond futures
hovered around five-week highs on Thursday with risk aversion
continuing to dominate financial markets after the minutes of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting failed to signal any
further easing.
Doubts over proposed measures to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis are also permeating sentiment, keeping safe-haven Bunds
well supported and pushing yields back towards their recent
lows.
Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on
Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy would have to
worsen further before the central bank took any more easing
steps. That pushed equities lower overnight,
with European shares set to open down.
Weak Australian jobs data added to worries about global
economic growth.
September Bund futures were 8 ticks higher at
144.72.
"Even though we've seen some easing of peripheral yields
this week, Bunds are underpinned by a combination of European
Central Bank policy and backburner concerns about the
periphery," a trader said.
Italy will sell 7.5 billion euros of bills ahead of a 5.25
billion euro bond sale on Friday.
Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds have eased this week,
helped by the announcement of new austerity measures from Spain,
although traders said there was very little buying of the paper
meaning the move was likely to be limited.