LONDON, July 12 German government bond futures hovered around five-week highs on Thursday with risk aversion continuing to dominate financial markets after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting failed to signal any further easing.

Doubts over proposed measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis are also permeating sentiment, keeping safe-haven Bunds well supported and pushing yields back towards their recent lows.

Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy would have to worsen further before the central bank took any more easing steps. That pushed equities lower overnight, with European shares set to open down.

Weak Australian jobs data added to worries about global economic growth.

September Bund futures were 8 ticks higher at 144.72.

"Even though we've seen some easing of peripheral yields this week, Bunds are underpinned by a combination of European Central Bank policy and backburner concerns about the periphery," a trader said.

Italy will sell 7.5 billion euros of bills ahead of a 5.25 billion euro bond sale on Friday.

Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds have eased this week, helped by the announcement of new austerity measures from Spain, although traders said there was very little buying of the paper meaning the move was likely to be limited.