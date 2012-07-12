* Bunds rally after Fed minutes disappoint
* Spanish, Italian yields reverse early falls
* Two-year Dutch yields hit zero
* Italian borrowing costs fall at one-year auction
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 12 German government bond yields
hit five-week lows on Thursday with risk aversion dominating
financial markets after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June
meeting failed to signal any further U.S. monetary easing.
Doubts over proposed measures to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis are also permeating sentiment, keeping safe-haven Bunds
supported and pushing German yields back towards their recent
lows.
The demand for low risk assets saw two-year Dutch yields
fall to zero, with Finland's not far behind, after the European
Central Bank cut interest rates last week.
"It's risk-off today in general. The Fed minutes didn't
signal a smoking gun for further easing," said Nick Stamenkovic,
rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"That's disappointed risk markets and is giving support to
Bunds."
Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on
Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy might need to
worsen further before the central bank takes any more easing
steps. That pushed equities lower overnight, with European
shares following them down.
Weak Australian jobs data added to worries about global
economic growth, while a surprise rate cut in South Korea, a
50-basis point cut in Brazil to a record low and an absence of
clear policy action by the Bank of Japan added to the cautious
mood.
September Bund futures were 30 ticks higher at
144.94 while 10-year yields were three basis
points lower at 1.24 percent. Analysts and traders expect a test
of the 1.13 percent all-time low hit in June.
"Even though we've seen some easing of peripheral yields
this week, Bunds are underpinned by a combination of European
Central Bank policy and backburner concerns about the
periphery," a trader said.
Since the ECB cut interest rates last week, two-year German
yields have hovered around zero, pushing investors
seeking even a small return into longer-dated debt or into the
semi-core countries such as France - where two-year spreads over
German bonds have more than halved to 17 basis points since the
beginning of the month.
Two-year Dutch yields hit zero percent, while
the Finnish equivalent fell to just 2 basis points.
"The ECB rate cut has had a stronger impact in Germany and
parts of the euro zone where markets are functioning normally,"
said Lena Komileva, managing director at G+ Economics.
PRESSURE ON SPAIN, ITALY
Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds, which had fallen this
week, reversed early gains with traders attributing the move to
fast money accounts such as hedge funds booking profits.
"There's a little bit of profit taking," a second trader
said. "People are still a little bit concerned about what's
going to happen in Spain and don't want to run a long position
there for too long."
But traders said there weren't many flows behind any of the
peripheral price moves with the 80 cent bid/offer spread on
10-year Spanish bonds, the most since late January, reflecting
the illiquidity.
That compares with 20 cents on French paper of the same
maturity, while the equivalent Italian spread is around 30 basis
points but has been widening steadily this month.
Markets remain concerned about a lack of detail over how the
euro zone's rescue funds could be used to stabilise Spanish and
Italian debt markets in the face of opposition from Finland and
concerns there is simply not enough cash should both countries
need help.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 12
basis points higher at 6.52 percent, with the Italian equivalent
up 11 basis points at 5.91 percent.
Italy saw its borrowing costs fall at a sale of one-year
bills on Thursday ahead of a 5.25 billion euro
bond sale on Friday, which includes the launch of a new
three-year bond.