LONDON, July 12 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields reversed early falls on Thursday with traders citing
fast money accounts such as hedge funds booking profits after
this week's rally in the paper.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 11
basis points higher at 6.70 percent, with the Italian equivalent
up 10 basis points at 5.90 percent.
"There's a little bit of profit taking, I don't think it's
anything more than that," a trader said.
"People are still a little bit concerned about what's going
to happen in Spain and don't want to run a long position there
for too long."