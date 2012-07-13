LONDON, July 13 German Bund futures rose on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by two notches, rattling investors hours before the highly-indebted country heads to the debt market to raise 5.25 billion euros.

Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if its access to debt markets dried up.

Investors are already fretting about the effectiveness of the European Union's latest measures to stop the three-year debt crisis from engulfing Spain and Italy. They worry that the region's bailout fund may not be large enough to bail out both countries.

BTP futures were last 60 ticks down at 99.28.

"Italy is going to be a mess," a trader said. "Fitch has still an A- on Italy and if they go (cut) there's going to be some aggressive forced selling. It doesn't really help ahead of an auction. Italian bonds were already giving up ground and the Moody's news is going to chew them a bit further."

The Bund future was last 13 ticks up at 144.97 compared with 144.84 at Thursday's settlement.