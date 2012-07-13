* Moody's cut leaves Italy 2 notches above junk
* Domestic demand helps Italy clear debt sale
* But auction relief seen short-lived
* Spanish yields follow Italy higher
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 13 Italian 10-year government bond
yields jumped on Friday, winning little respite from a solid
debt sale as a surprise ratings cut by Moody's highlighted the
risk that the euro zone's third biggest economy could eventually
fall victim to the debt crisis.
Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's new Baa2
rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if its
access to debt markets dried up.
Domestic banks shrugged off the move and helped Italy to
sell the maximum 5.25 billion euros ($6.4 billion) of bonds it
was targeting at the auction, with three-year borrowing costs
falling to their lowest since May though they remain high by
historical standards.
Two- and five-year Italian yields fell after the auction but
benchmark 10-year yields were up nine basis points
around 6 percent while the country's debt insurance costs also
rose. Spanish equivalents were higher.
"The concession following Moody's double notch downgrade of
Italy helped the auction to be absorbed comfortably. With
overseas investors shifting out of sovereign paper, domestic
investors were probably the main buyers, particularly Italian
banks," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
"All in all, a bit of relief for Italian bonds but this is
likely to prove short-lived given the poor fiscal outlook."
The market was already jittery as investors fretted about
the effectiveness of the European Union's measures to prevent
the debt crisis from engulfing Spain and Italy.
The region's bailout fund is not considered large enough to
bail out both countries.
Two-year Italian yields fell 17 basis points to 3.994
percent while five-year bonds yielded four basis points less on
the day at 5.37 percent, but traders said there were scant
volumes behind the moves.
"(The move) was just some short-covering. It's not really
driven by customer flows although in the auction there was
demand there for the short end," a trader said.
Shorter-dated Italian and Spanish bonds had been catching up
this week with a wider rally in euro zone government debt after
the European Central Bank last week cut interest rates to
historic lows. The move could lose momentum with the Moody's
downgrade, traders and strategists said.
"There's going to be concern that if Fitch goes (cuts) you
may see some institutions having to liquidate their positions...
From a trading perspective we're not very positive on
peripherals," another trader said.
"We still think the (Italian) yield curve is going to
flatten and that's based on the belief that yields are going to
go higher."
The shaky tone in peripheral euro zone bonds kept the price
of safe-haven German bonds at five-year highs. The Bund future
was last 15 ticks up at 144.99 while 10-year Bund
yields were 1.4 bps lower at 1.24 percent, about 10 bps shy of
their historic low of 1.13 percent hit in June.
Commerzbank strategists said any dip in Bunds would be a
buying opportunity.