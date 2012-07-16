* Highly-rated euro zone debt rallies, Belgium outperforms
* Spain, Italy worries to continue ahead of Sept. ESM ruling
* U.S. data to set tone into Federal Reserve report
By William James
LONDON, July 16 Belgian, French and Austrian
bonds rallied on Monday as investors sought out low-risk
government debt that carries a higher return than ultra-low
yield German Bunds.
Rising safe-haven demand pushed yields lower on bonds at the
safer end of the euro zone credit spectrum as Spain and Italy
struggle to retain market confidence that they can keep
refinancing debt while reining in their deficits.
Spreads between German debt and that issued by other highly
rated euro zone states narrowed, with the biggest moves seen in
shorter-dated bonds as investors shied away from the low or even
negative returns offered by German bonds.
"Confronted with the option of buying (German) Schatz at a
negative yield or buying something which doesn't have such a
high rating but has similar correlations and comes at a pickup -
that's why there's such demand for French, Dutch, Austrian and
even Belgian paper," said Peter Chatwell, strategist at Credit
Agricole.
Belgian five-year debt was among the strongest
performers on the day as investors snapped up the 104 bps of
extra yield it offers over the German equivalent.
Nevertheless, demand for Bunds remained solid, with two-year
Schatz yields 5 basis points below zero and 10-year
futures contracts up 18 ticks at 144.90.
Trading was expected to remain light and price action choppy
throughout the day as activity slows down over the summer. Last
week, total traded volume in the Bund future was its lowest
since early May.
RESCUE DOUBTS
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 11 basis
points higher on the day at 6.77 percent, but traders reported
that few bonds were changing hands, resulting in exaggerated
price movements.
Confidence in the ability of the euro zone's rescue plans to
shore up Spanish and Italian markets looks likely to remain
shaky over the next few weeks after Germany's top court set a
Sept. 12 deadline for a decision on whether it would block the
latest plan for the permanent euro zone bailout fund.
That means the fund will not any time soon be using the new
powers granted to it by euro zone leaders last month in the hope
that it could stave off a market collapse for Italy and Spain.
"That's not great news as it just increases the uncertainty
and effectively prevents the ESM (European Stability
Mechanism)from being where it should be," said Eric Wand,
strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
"But I think after last week, when they said they needed
further time, the market kind of understood it wouldn't happen
this side of the summer break."
Elsewhere, U.S. retail sales data may sway expectations
ahead of Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's biannual
testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy on Tuesday and
Wednesday, as markets look for signs of whether the Fed will
undertake new stimulus measures.
Analysts said if Bernanke sounded less keen than expected on
the prospect of renewed bond-buying, equity markets were likely
to suffer, providing another boost for low-risk government
bonds.