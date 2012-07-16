* Semi-core euro zone debt rallies, Belgium outperforms
* Spain, Italy worries to continue ahead of Sept. ESM ruling
* U.S. retail sales data disappoints
LONDON, July 16 French, Austrian and Belgian
government bonds rallied on Monday, outperforming other euro
zone debt, as investors sought assets in countries that offer
higher returns than Germany but are less risky than Italy and
Spain.
Confidence in the euro zone's ability to stem selling
pressure in its peripheral debt markets is likely to remain low
over the next few weeks as Germany's top court set a Sept. 12
deadline for a decision on whether it would block the latest
plans for the permanent ESM euro zone rescue fund.
That means that the European Stability Mechanism would not
be able to use its powers to recapitalise banks or intervene in
bond markets any time soon.
Scared away from Italy and Spain, international investors
are faced with the dilemma of whether to buy debt in safe-haven
Germany - where yields up to the three-year maturity are
negative - or accept higher risk for slightly higher returns.
While German bonds built on last week's gains, the yield
spread between them and the so-called "semi-core" group
narrowed. Belgian five-year debt was among the
strongest performers, with yields falling 13 basis points to
1.30 percent - one full point over German counterparts.
"There's enough tolerance to buy anything up to Belgium,"
said Padhraic Garvey, head of investment grade debt strategy at
ING in Amsterdam.
"The fundamentals haven't changed. France is still the
weakest of the triple-A rated and so on. So it may not last
forever but it may still last for a while."
German Bund futures were 42 ticks higher at 145.14,
with 10-year yields down 3.5 basis points at 1.221
percent, some 10 basis points above a record low hit in June.
Safe-haven flows have also been fuelled by
below-expectations retail sales data in the United States, which
stoked worries about a flagging economy and raised bets that the
Federal Reserve may ease monetary policy further.
Ten-year U.S. T-note yields on Monday hit the
1.442 percent level set on June 1, which was the lowest going
back to early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gives his biannual
testimony on the economy to the U.S. Congress on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
RESCUE DOUBTS
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 18 basis
points higher on the day at 6.84 percent, but traders reported
that few bonds were changing hands, resulting in exaggerated
price movements.
Equivalent Italian yields were 8 basis points
higher at 6.14 percent.
Investors are fretting about the possibility that Spain may
eventually need a sovereign bailout, in addition to a deal of up
to 100 billion euros already agreed for its ailing banks. If
that happened, selling pressure on Italian debt may intensify,
and that market is too big for the ESM to save.
The decision by Germany's constitutional court to allow
itself almost two months to reach a verdict on the ESM means any
discussion about increasing the size of the fund is even further
away than some had hoped.
"It just increases the uncertainty and effectively prevents
the ESM from being where it should be," said Eric Wand,
strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.