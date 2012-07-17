* Bunds dip on speculation Bernanke may hint at stimulus
* Expectations seen overdone, room for correction
* Spain tests market with bill sale
* Updates to midsession with Spanish auction results
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 17 German Bunds dipped on Tuesday
as riskier assets rallied on speculation the head of the U.S.
central bank may signal more easing, but with investors wary of
euro zone leaders' ability to stem the debt crisis the move
should be short-lived.
Chairman Ben Bernanke, in testimony before the U.S.
congress, is expected to reiterate the Federal Reserve's stance
that it will take further monetary stimulus action only if
economic conditions worsen.
But weak U.S. retail sales and a lower International
Monetary Fund global growth forecast on Monday have raised
expectations.
"People are getting excited thinking he'll hint at (more
quantitative easing) but risk assets usually do rally heading
into these things," a trader said.
Bund yields did not stray far from recent lows, however,
with 10-year paper just under a basis point higher
at 1.24 percent. September Bund futures were 19 ticks
lower at 144.85.
"The market is getting ahead of itself, and there's room for
reality this afternoon unless (the Fed) do something
extraordinary," said Gary Jenkins, director at Swordfish
Research.
"Even if they are slightly more dovish than expected the
market may react in the short term, but it's probably not going
to make any medium-term difference. The euro zone will drive the
market for the next year or so."
With confidence in leaders' ability to stem selling pressure
in peripheral debt markets unlikely to increase in coming weeks,
safe-haven low-risk assets should remain in demand.
Germany's top court said on Monday it would not decide on
whether it would block the latest plans for use of the euro
zone's rescue fund until September. That means the European
Stability Mechanism would not be available to recapitalise banks
or intervene in bond markets any time soon - actions Finland and
the Netherlands have already said they oppose.
"It's difficult to believe that you're going to get a
resumption of confidence enough that Spain and Italy are fine
for the next five years," Jenkins said.
"It's going to take a while for confidence to return to
those bond markets whatever happens, unless you see fiscal
union."
German two-year debt yielded minus 5 basis
points and, with Dutch two-year yields also in
negative territory, investors have been buying short-dated
Belgian, Austrian and French bonds in an attempt to make even
modest returns.
Belgian two-year bonds were the best performers
among short-dated euro zone paper, with yields down almost 5 bps
at 0.13 percent.
Spanish yields were 8 bps higher at 6.88
percent after rising almost 20 bps in thin trade on Monday, with
any lasting respite seen as unlikely and international investors
steering clear of the paper on fears the country will ultimately
need a full sovereign bailout.
Although the country's borrowing costs dipped from a month
ago at a 3.5 billion euro bill sale, they
remained high by historic standards.
The auction was the first since Spain announced more
austerity plans last week and was an early test of sentiment
before a 3 billion euro bond sale on Thursday where bonds with
maturities up to 7 years will be on offer.
"The backdrop for short-term paper in general... has clearly
improved, and this includes bills but also short-term bonds,"
said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.
"It would be too early to conclude that this is a positive
for the bond auction...the environment remains fairly fragile
and vulnerable to general swings in risk-on/risk-off mode.
He added that the auction should go smoothly given Spain's
decision to issue short- and medium-term bonds but said
longer-term sales remained difficult.
Signs that German analyst and investor sentiment began to
stabilise in July after falling sharply for the last two months
also kept the pressure on Bunds.