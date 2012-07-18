* Sale could see first ever negative 2-year auction yields
LONDON, July 18 Bund futures fell on Wednesday
with traders cautious before a German bond auction that could
see investors pay Berlin a premium for the first time ever to
park their cash with it over two years.
German two-year bond yields are already in negative
territory in the secondary market as investors worried about the
euro zone debt crisis have increasingly sought safety in the
region's most liquid and top-rated assets.
But this would be the first time such paper attracted a
negative yield at auction.
The country will sell up to 5 billion euros of zero coupon
bonds, with the auction expected to find sufficient demand given
persistent worries about the ability of euro zone policymakers
to stop the debt crisis from engulfing Spain and Italy.
"(The auction) is going to come in at negative yield. There
seems to be decent demand for the paper even at these levels," a
trader said.
"But we've been trading sideways in the Bund all week and I
don't see anything much to change that today."
The Bund future was last down 14 ticks at 144.98,
German 10-year yields were steady at 1.23 percent
and two-year debt yielded -4 basis points, up
slightly on the day.
DISTORTIONS
The move into negative territory in shorter-dated German
yields accelerated and extended to the Netherlands after the
European Central Bank earlier this month cut to zero the
interest it pays banks to park cash at its overnight facility.
Other top-rated euro zone issuers like France and Finland
have also seen two-year debt yields fall to close to zero.
"In a world where there's a zero deposit rate at the ECB,
market distortions and safe-haven flows suggest that today's
auction will go OK," said Charles Diebel, a strategist at Lloyds
Bank.
Market focus was also on Spanish and Italian debt after the
Italian Prime Minister expressed "grave concerns" that the
country's autonomous Sicily region may default, reminding
investors the euro zone debt outlook remains gloomy.
Spain may face more selling pressure in bond markets ahead
of a 3 billion euro auction of paper with maturities up to seven
years on Thursday. Although Madrid's borrowing costs for
12-month treasury bills fell from a month ago at an auction on
Tuesday, they remained high by historic standards.
Spanish 10-year yields were last 5 basis
points lower at 6.78 percent with the Italian equivalent 4 bps
down at 5.99 percent, with traders seeing little volume behind
the moves.
"There will be a fair amount of coercion for (Spanish
banks)... to support the auction but we are not seeing a drift
lower in yields that we need to see to get investors back. We
need to see Spanish yields with a 5 percent handle not at 6
percent," Lloyds' Diebel said.
"A lot of investors are very cautious," he said,
recommending selling German 10-year Bunds when yields fall near
1.20 percent and buying when they rise to 1.35 percent.