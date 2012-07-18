* Investors pay Germany at 2-year debt auction

* Spain, Italy jitters support demand for German debt

* Spain to face own market test in Thursday auction

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 18 German government bonds gained on Wednesday and investors paid Berlin to park cash in its two-year debt at auction for the first time ever on worries about the intractable euro zone debt crisis.

Bunds reversed losses as Spanish and Italian debt came under renewed pressure just before the results of the German auction, with traders citing media reports quoting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as saying that the European project was "not yet shaped so that we can be sure that everything will turn out well."

Although Merkel was quoted as going on to say she was optimistic the project would work, repeating her usual comments, Spanish and Italian yields rose, underlining market jitters about the three-year debt crisis threatening to engulf the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies.

Against this backdrop, the sale of 4.17 billion euros of zero coupon two-year German bonds drew the strongest demand since a January sale of a similar maturity as investors sought capital preservation over returns.

German two-year bond yields are already in negative territory in the secondary market as investors have increasingly sought safety in the region's most liquid and top-rated assets, driven by worries the debt crisis could engulf Spain and Italy.

This move accelerated after the European Central Bank earlier this month cut to zero the interest it pays banks to park cash at its overnight facility. Other higher-rated euro zone issuers like France and Finland have also seen two-year debt yields rapidly fall near zero as investors searched for meagre returns.

But this was the first time such paper attracted a negative yield at auction.

"There is no doubting that this was a strong auction and also that there is demand for German paper in negative yields," said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Credit Agricole.

"The auction should serve to give some of the yield-grab positions a pause for thought as, if investors are able to overcome the psychological problem of paying to lend money to Germany, then the Schatz is at risk of re-rating to a more normal level to the ECB deposit rate."

The Bund future was last up 18 ticks at 145.30 while German two-year Schatz yielded -6 basis points, slightly lower on the day while 10-year Bund yields were 3 basis points down at 1.20 percent, not far from a record low of 1.13 percent hit in January.

Some market participants expect the Bund yield to fall below 1 percent by year-end given doubts about the ability of policymakers to resolve a crisis that is clouding the global growth outlook.

"We're looking for sub-1 percent yields for German 10-years...so any move up to 1.5 percent will be an opportunity to get involved," said Stuart Frost, who manages the conservative RWC Absolute Return Bond and Currency Fund.

DISTORTIONS

The market was also focusing on Spanish and Italian debt after the Italian Prime Minister expressed "grave concerns" that the country's autonomous Sicily region may default, reminding investors that the euro zone debt outlook remains gloomy.

Spanish 10-year yields were up 13 basis points at 6.97 percent, a whisker from the 7 percent mark beyond which analysts consider borrowing costs could accelerate to unsustainable levels as happened with Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

Spain may face more selling pressure in bond markets ahead of a 3 billion euro auction of paper with maturities up to seven years on Thursday. Although Madrid's borrowing costs for 12-month treasury bills fell from a month ago at an auction on Tuesday, they remained high by historic standards.

"There will be a fair amount of coercion for (Spanish banks)... to support the auction but we are not seeing a drift lower in yields that we need to see to get investors back. We need to see Spanish yields with a 5 percent handle not at 6 percent," Lloyds strategists Charles Diebel said.

"A lot of investors are very cautious," he said, recommending selling German 10-year Bunds when yields fall near 1.20 percent and buying when they rise to 1.35 percent.

Italian 10-year yields were four basis points up at 6.07 percent, with two-year debt underperforming, yielding 8 bps more on the day at 3.96 percent.