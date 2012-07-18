* Investors pay Germany at 2-year debt auction
* Spain, Italy jitters support demand for German debt
* Spain to face own market test in Thursday auction
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 18 German government bonds gained
on Wednesday and investors paid Berlin to park cash in its
two-year debt at auction for the first time ever on worries
about the intractable euro zone debt crisis.
Bunds reversed losses as Spanish and Italian debt came under
renewed pressure just before the results of the German auction,
with traders citing media reports quoting German Chancellor
Angela Merkel as saying that the European project was "not yet
shaped so that we can be sure that everything will turn out
well."
Although Merkel was quoted as going on to say she was
optimistic the project would work, repeating her usual comments,
Spanish and Italian yields rose, underlining market jitters
about the three-year debt crisis threatening to engulf the euro
zone's third and fourth largest economies.
Against this backdrop, the sale of 4.17 billion euros of
zero coupon two-year German bonds drew the strongest demand
since a January sale of a similar maturity as investors sought
capital preservation over returns.
German two-year bond yields are already in negative
territory in the secondary market as investors have increasingly
sought safety in the region's most liquid and top-rated assets,
driven by worries the debt crisis could engulf Spain and Italy.
This move accelerated after the European Central Bank
earlier this month cut to zero the interest it pays banks to
park cash at its overnight facility. Other higher-rated euro
zone issuers like France and Finland have also seen two-year
debt yields rapidly fall near zero as investors searched for
meagre returns.
But this was the first time such paper attracted a negative
yield at auction.
"There is no doubting that this was a strong auction and
also that there is demand for German paper in negative yields,"
said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Credit Agricole.
"The auction should serve to give some of the yield-grab
positions a pause for thought as, if investors are able to
overcome the psychological problem of paying to lend money to
Germany, then the Schatz is at risk of re-rating to a more
normal level to the ECB deposit rate."
The Bund future was last up 18 ticks at 145.30
while German two-year Schatz yielded -6 basis
points, slightly lower on the day while 10-year Bund yields
were 3 basis points down at 1.20 percent, not far
from a record low of 1.13 percent hit in January.
Some market participants expect the Bund yield to fall below
1 percent by year-end given doubts about the ability of
policymakers to resolve a crisis that is clouding the global
growth outlook.
"We're looking for sub-1 percent yields for German
10-years...so any move up to 1.5 percent will be an opportunity
to get involved," said Stuart Frost, who manages the
conservative RWC Absolute Return Bond and Currency Fund.
DISTORTIONS
The market was also focusing on Spanish and Italian debt
after the Italian Prime Minister expressed "grave concerns" that
the country's autonomous Sicily region may default, reminding
investors that the euro zone debt outlook remains gloomy.
Spanish 10-year yields were up 13 basis points at 6.97
percent, a whisker from the 7 percent mark beyond
which analysts consider borrowing costs could accelerate to
unsustainable levels as happened with Greece, Portugal and
Ireland.
Spain may face more selling pressure in bond markets ahead
of a 3 billion euro auction of paper with maturities up to seven
years on Thursday. Although Madrid's borrowing costs for
12-month treasury bills fell from a month ago at an auction on
Tuesday, they remained high by historic standards.
"There will be a fair amount of coercion for (Spanish
banks)... to support the auction but we are not seeing a drift
lower in yields that we need to see to get investors back. We
need to see Spanish yields with a 5 percent handle not at 6
percent," Lloyds strategists Charles Diebel said.
"A lot of investors are very cautious," he said,
recommending selling German 10-year Bunds when yields fall near
1.20 percent and buying when they rise to 1.35 percent.
Italian 10-year yields were four basis points up at 6.07
percent, with two-year debt underperforming,
yielding 8 bps more on the day at 3.96 percent.