LONDON, July 20 German debt futures edged higher
on Friday and demand for assets perceived to be safe havens in
the global economic troubles and the euro zone's crisis was
expected to remain solid into the weekend.
Dealers said the expected approval of a Spanish banking
bailout would not halt the rise in Spain's bond yields and the
Bund future was 6 ticks higher at 145.20, with
technical charts pointing to a retest of record highs.
UBS technical analysts saw further rises to target 147.74 if
the Bund is able to crack tough resistance around 145.50 where
the contract peaked earlier this week.
However, with little economic data or new bond supply for
traders to sink their teeth into on Friday, volumes in the
market were expected to be low and one trader said it may be
difficult to find fresh momentum.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected this morning to
sign off on a lengthy memorandum of understanding with Spain,
spelling out the terms of an agreement to bail out its banks
with up to 100 billion euros of rescue money.
The agreement is widely anticipated and should not generate
much relief from the steady selling pressure that pushed 10-year
yields above the 7 percent danger level on Friday.
"We caution against adding any risk exposure in (Spanish
bonds) on a relative basis at this juncture as positive news
still fails to work as a catalyst for tighter spreads versus
core paper," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
Spain's borrowing costs are increasingly seen as too high to
be affordable on a long-term basis and many market participant
believe a full sovereign bailout is inevitable.