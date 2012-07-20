* Spanish debt risk premium hits euro-era high
* Doubts grow Madrid can avoid full-blown bailout
* Bank bailout signoff to provide little relief
* Core demand remains strong; France, Belgium outperform
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James
LONDON, July 20 The risk premium on Spanish
government bonds hit a euro-era high on Friday with little
relief seen any time soon for its rising borrowing costs on
growing investor doubts that Madrid can avoid a full-blown
bailout.
Safe-haven German bond prices jumped, with demand for French
and other low-risk government bonds set to remain strong over
the medium term, supported by an uncertain global economic
outlook and concern over Spain's fiscal problems.
The widely-expected approval of a rescue package for Spain's
troubled banking sector did not stop Madrid's borrowing costs
from rising or close the growing divide between the countries
deemed to be secure, and those that are too risky.
Euro zone finance ministers signed off on a lengthy
memorandum of understanding with Spain, spelling out the terms
of an agreement to bail out its banks with up to 100 billion
euros of rescue money.
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 10 basis
points to 7.12 percent, driving their premium over benchmark
German debt to 595 basis points, its highest in the euro era,
albeit in holiday-thinned markets.
The yield rose on Thursday above the 7 percent line that
markets view as too expensive to be sustainable after a bond
sale that attracted meagre demand and failed to reassure
investors.
"We've had most of the details (of the bank bailout) leaked
already. Spain didn't trade well after the auction yesterday. To
me it's only a matter of time before it goes for the full
bailout," a trader said.
That view has gained increasing weight in the market as
Spain battles to cut spending and increase taxes without
torpedoing an economy already mired in recession.
Madrid said on Friday it expects to get its public deficit
down below the EU's target limit of 3 percent of GDP only in
2014. That year it is forecasting a deficit equivalent to 2.8
percent of GDP.
Adding to Spain's woes, the heavily indebted eastern region
of Valencia said on Friday it would apply for help under the
government's 18 billion euro plan passed on Thursday aimed at
helping regional finances.
Italian 10-year yields followed Spain higher, with investors
fretting that the euro zone's permanent ESM rescue fund, due to
come into effect this month, was insufficiently funded to
effectively contain the three-year debt crisis.
"We're convinced the market wants to test the actual
readiness of the ESM to intervene to see how this will be able
to go," said Norbert Wuthe, a rate strategist at Bayerische
Landesbank.
"We'll see spreads in Spain, predominantly, and also Italy
rising," he said.
YIELD HUNT
As a result of the ructions in the periphery, investors have
been steadily switching towards bonds issued by more secure euro
zone countries, pushing yields lower on the region's 'core'
issuers.
German Bund futures were up 52 ticks on the day at
145.66 while cash 10-year bond yields fell 5 basis
points to 1.17 percent.
But Bunds were outpaced by Belgian debt, with French bonds
also rallying as the hunt for yield continued to support
highly-rated bonds that offer better returns.
"There is still a bid for safety and a hunt for yield, so
this is favouring core markets as well as curve-flatteners, as
investors go further out (along the maturity curve) because
yields at the short end are very low or negative," said Patrick
Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.
Traders are watching closely to see if France will become
the next sovereign to see its two year bond yields pushed to
zero, following Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.
French 10-year debt fell 4 bps on the day to
2.04 percent while equivalent Belgian debt dropped
6 bps to 2.41 percent.