LONDON, July 20 Ten-year Spanish bond yields hit
euro-era highs on Friday, as news a region in Spain would apply
for the financial help from the central government reinforced
worries that the country will eventually run out of funds and
need a sovereign bailout.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields hit a
euro-era high of 7.32 percent and were last up 29 basis points
on the day at 7.31 percent.
Short-dated bonds came under even heavier pressure, with
five-year yields rising 46 bps to their highest since the
introduction of the euro at 6.93 percent. Two-year yields spiked
62 bps on the day to 5.85 percent, further flattening the
Spanish yield curve in a sign of mounting credit worries.
"There's not much selling, just the market's been melting
down in the last few sessions," one trader said.
Spain's heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia said on
Friday it would apply to Madrid for financial help,
overshadowing euro zone finance ministers' approval of the terms
of the bank bailout for the euro zone's fourth largest economy.
Italian 10-year yields rose 18 bps to 6.18
percent, coming dangerously close to yields offered on debt
issued by Ireland, which has received financial aid. Irish
10-year bonds yielded 6.22 percent.