* Risk of Spanish sovereign bailout grows
* Greek funding worries add to peripheral pressure
* Bund yields set to mark new lows on safe-haven flows
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 23 Spanish bond yields marched
relentlessly higher on Monday on fears the government will lose
access to debt markets and need a full sovereign bailout as its
regions began lining up for financial assistance.
Concerns also mounted again over Greece with international
lenders scheduled to gather in Athens to discuss the terms of
further rescue payments, after its prime minister said the
country was now mired in a "Great Depression"..
As risk aversion dominated financial markets, 10-year German
government bond yields were set to break their all-time lows and
U.S. T-note yields hit their lowest since the early
1800s in Asian trading.
The Spanish region of Murcia moved closer to following
Valencia in seeking financial aid from the government, which set
up an 18 billion euro fund earlier this year to help the regions
refinance their debt. Media reported half a dozen other regions
were ready to do likewise..
"Given the market reaction on the back of the news that more
and more regions are looking to tap in to the liquidity fund...,
it will be very difficult for Spain to circumvent further
support for itself," said Norbert Aul, a rate strategist at RBC
Capital Markets.
The news overshadowed approval of a bailout for Spain's
banking sector, worth up to 100 billion euros, agreed on Friday,
which along with fresh austerity measures and looser fiscal
targets was aimed at avoiding a full bailout that the euro zone
can barely afford.
But Spanish bond prices were in free-fall in illiquid
markets, reflecting worries that the banking bailout alone was
unlikely to be enough.
Ten-year yields, which rise as prices fall,
were up over 30 basis points at 7.59 percent and two-year yields
were up almost 90 bps at 6.64 percent
The recent flattening of the curve, as short-dated yields
rise more than longer-dated ones, illustrates a perceived rise
in credit risk.
Spain must make coupon and redemption payments to
bondholders totalling 20 billion euros next Monday, followed by
nearly 25 billion euros in October, according to Reuters data.
Looking further out, 60 billion euros worth of paper is due
for repayment next year, with a similar amount due in 2014.
RBC's Aul said Spanish auctions would become very difficult
at current yield levels and that as soon as primary market
access was at stake the likelihood the country would have to ask
for support in some form would increase significantly.
"The first focus should be on any measures by the (euro zone
rescue funds) that offer primary market support, as it is not
feasible to take a sovereign of the likes of Spain completely
off the primary market as was the case for Ireland, Portugal and
Greece."
BUND YIELDS TESTING LOWS
Pulled down with Spain's, 10-year Italian bond yields
were up 20 bps at 6.42 percent, rising above the
Irish equivalent for the first time since January 2009.
While the euro zone's bailout funds could scrape together
enough cash to rescue Spain, analysts say there are not
currently enough funds to also support Italy.
Meanwhile, German news magazine "Der Spiegel" reported on
Sunday, citing high-ranking representatives in Brussels, that
the IMF may not take part in any additional financing for
Greece.
"It's not looking good for Greece, it's hard to see how they
can stay in the euro and then there's Spain," a trader said.
"Core yields are at or near multi-year lows and the
periphery is going to stay under pressure. Italy will get
dragged down with the rest of them."
September Bund futures were 32 ticks higher at
146.09, nearing June's 146.89 record high after closing above a
key resistance level on Friday. Ten-year yields
were within a basis point of their 1.127 percent record lows.
Two-year German bond yields sank deeper into
negative territory and were last at minus 7.5 basis points.
If the risk-off sentiment persists, investors will forego
any returns at a two-year Dutch bond sale on Tuesday,
effectively paying to lend to the country.
Longer-dated German bonds are likely to underperform heading
into a sale of 2044 bonds on Wednesday, steepening the 10/30s
yield curve.