LONDON, July 23 German 10-year government bond yields hit record lows on Monday as investors snapped up safe haven assets due to concerns that Spain may eventually need a sovereign bailout and dry up the euro zone's resources to fight the debt crisis.

German 10-year yields fell as low as 1.126 percent, 4.2 basis points down on the day. Five-year yields also hit record lows of 0.22 percent earlier in the session.