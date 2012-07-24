LONDON, July 24 The rally in safe-haven German
government bonds paused at Tuesday's open, with Bund futures
edging lower after credit rating agency Moody's revised its
outlook for the country to negative, along with that of the
Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Moody's cited an increased chance that Greece could leave
the euro zone, which "would set off a chain of financial sector
shocks ... that policymakers could only contain at a very high
cost" and warned that the triple-A rated countries might have to
increase support for troubled states such as Spain and Italy.
"It looks like Finland's the only decent credit left now,"
one trader said.
Bund futures were down 20 ticks on the day at
145.35.
But with some investors obliged to keep funds in the euro
zone, Bunds were likely to remain the safe-haven of choice with
yields holding around their all time lows.
"We traded with a bit of an anti-euro bias yesterday,
underperforming Treasuries and Gilts but it's a hard call given
what's happening in the periphery and if you have to stay in the
euro zone, you're going to stay in Bunds," the trader said.
The Netherlands will sell 2- and 15-year bonds and should
find decent demand given the small additional yield paid over
German paper, but Spain is likely to have to pay up to issue 3
billion euros of 3- and 6-month bills after yields on its debt
soared on Monday.
Spanish bond yields jumped to euro-era highs on fears the
government might lose access to funding markets and need a full
bailout which would drain the euro zone's rescue funds at their
current capacity.
After the recent surge in yields on Spanish and Italian
bonds, clearing house LCH.Clearnet increased the cost of using
debt issued by the two countries to raise funds via its repo
service.