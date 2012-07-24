* Bund yields rise after Moody's changes German outlook
* Bund yield rise seen temporary
* German 30-year bond sale to test demand for safe havens
* Spanish yield curve begins to invert on bailout fears
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 24 German government bonds fell on
Tuesday, snapping a three-week rally after credit rating agency
Moody's revised its outlook on the country to negative, but the
sell-off was not expected to last with pressure on Spain and
Italy rising.
Spanish bond yields rose further, albeit less than on
Monday, with a successful sale of short-term debt offering
little support as expectations grew Madrid will need a full
bailout on top of an already approved rescue deal for its banks.
Italian yields followed suit, with shorter-dated yields
rising more than longer-dated ones, sharply flattening the curve
as investors saw greater credit risk.
The potential cost to the so-called core euro zone members
of Spain and Italy requiring further support was one of the
reasons cited by Moody's Investors Service for changing
Germany's outlook, as well as those of the Netherlands and
Luxembourg. It also cited the cost of containing fallout from a
possible Greek euro exit.
But analysts said with a "sizeable" investor base obliged to
invest in euro-denominated assets, the Bund sell-off was
unlikely to last with the moves exacerbated before a German
30-year bond auction on Wednesday.
"There's still no better place to hide than Bunds...We don't
see this bear flattening in Italy and Spain running out of steam
yet. It's still very much safety first approach," Commerzbank
rate strategist David Schnautz said.
Bund futures shed 52 ticks to settle at 145.03, off
their earlier lows. Ten-year yields were up 6.5
basis points at 1.24 percent.
Traders reported selling of German paper by both long-term
investors and "fast-money" accounts - such as hedge funds - as
well as by dealers in early trading, but that had slowed down.
Bunds have underperformed both U.S. Treasuries and UK gilts
this week, something one trader called an "anti-euro bias" and
some of last week's yield hunt which saw demand for French,
Belgian and Austrian bonds has been unwound.
"The buyers of France and Belgium are still around but the
flows have slowed to a trickle," a trader said. "They'll step
back in if things get better but it's looking pretty grim for
now."
DEBT SALES
The Netherlands, seen as relatively safe but with higher
yields than Germany, found it tougher than usual to sell bonds
after the Moody's action..
Germany will test demand for its ultra-low yielding paper at
Wednesday's auction of 3 billion euro of 30-year Bunds. Some
strategists said the relatively small size of the bonds on offer
at the sale as well as its relative cheapness on the German
curve after the Tuesday's rise in yields should help demand.
BNP Paribas strategist Eric Oynoyan recommended switching
out of the 15-year Bund into the 30-year.
"Both the (French) OAT and Bund 15-year are trading to their
richest levels of the past 18 months versus 10-year and 30-year
maturities," he said
Spain paid its second highest yield to issue short-term debt
since the introduction of the euro although analysts expressed
cautious relief that the sale had gone smoothly.
"It is not going to reverse the generally weak trend that we
have seen. The fears about the euro zone aren't going to go
away...Bonos are a better reflection of investor demand," said
Marc Ostwald, rate strategist at Monument Securities.
That demand has been minimal, sending Spanish bond yields to
euro-era highs in illiquid conditions on concerns the government
might lose access to debt markets and need a full bailout.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 10 bps higher at
7.60 percent but five-year yields rose above 10-
and 30-year yields for the first time since at least June 2001.
Short yields have risen more than longer-dated ones,
flattening the yield curve, a pattern seen before Greece,
Ireland and Portugal were forced into asking for aid.
Two-year yields were up 16 bps at 6.77 percent
after rising almost a percentage point on Monday after media
reports on Sunday that up to half a dozen local authorities were
ready to follow Valencia in asking for government aid.
Three EU officials told Reuters Greece is unlikely to be
able to repay what it owes and will probably need further debt
restructuring. The troika of international
lenders returned to Athens on Tuesday to check Greece's progress
in meeting the terms of its bailout.