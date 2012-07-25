LONDON, July 25 German Bund futures edged up on
Wednesday as concerns about Spain supported flows into
safe-haven debt despite worries about the potential damage the
euro zone crisis will do to even its strongest economies.
Moody's cut the credit outlooks of AAA-rated Germany, the
Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative earlier this week, citing
the risk that Greece may leave the euro and the potential cost
of shoring up large economies like Spain or Italy.
At 0610 GMT, Bund futures traded 14 ticks higher at
145.17.
"I think they (Bunds) are fine, we're not getting any good
news out of the periphery," one trader said.
Spain is increasingly expected to have to seek a full
bailout on top of the already agreed rescue of its banks, as its
borrowing costs have settled above levels deemed as sustainable.
Madrid paid the second highest yield on short-term debt
since the birth of the euro at an auction of three- and
six-month bills on Tuesday.
Even though Bunds remain near record highs, they have
underperformed other safe havens this week. On Tuesday, the
spreads between German 10-year bonds and their
U.S. and UK counterparts narrowed by
some 10 basis points to 16 and 23 bps, respectively.
Germany sells up to 3 billion euros of 30-year bonds later
in the day.
"Get that out of the way and the Bunds can rally again," one
trader said.