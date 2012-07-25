By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 German government bonds fell on
Wednesday after an auction of long-term debt drew weak demand
and on signs that euro zone policymakers may be opening up to
the idea of giving the bloc's permanent rescue fund a banking
licence.
Concerns about the impact of the three-year-old debt crisis
on even the region's strongest countries also weighed on Bunds,
although analysts did not expect them to fall much lower in
price in the near term as Germany is still regarded as a safe
haven.
The concern that Spain may eventually need a full sovereign
bailout was likely to remain the main market driver in coming
weeks, while the risk that Greece might leave the euro zone was
still lurking in the background.
Citing the potential cost on Germany should any of those
risks materialise, Moody's cut the outlook for the euro zone
powerhouse's triple-A rating to negative earlier this week.
"Fundamentally, there is a case for a pull-back in German
yields, however the euro crisis is solved," said Chris Scicluna,
head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets, describing
his medium-term view.
"However, we see a likelihood of an intensification of the
risks associated with Spain and Greece in the coming weeks so
there's a chance ... investors seeking euro denominated assets
will favour Bunds over anything else."
Bund futures were last 79 ticks lower on the day at
144.24, while 10-year Bund yields were 6.3 basis
points higher on the day at 1.297 percent. They hit a record low
of 1.126 percent on Monday before Moody's outlook revision.
One way to reduce the perceived direct cost of solving the
crisis for countries like Germany may be allowing the European
Stability Mechanism to borrow money from the European Central
Bank to increase its firepower.
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told Bloomberg
there were arguments favouring the French-backed idea, breaking
ranks with his colleagues at the bank which have so far
repeatedly rejected the idea, arguing it would be thinly
disguised monetary financing of governments.
Although such a move is seen by some analysts as a game
changer, bond markets remained cautious as the ESM is not even
functional yet, with Germany's Constitutional Court expected to
rule on it by mid-September.
Spanish 10-year yields were down 10 basis
points on the day at 7.54 percent, a level deemed as
unsustainable and not far away from a euro era high of about
7.75 percent.
"Markets are still angry that the ESM is not there yet,"
said Lloyds rate strategist Alessandro Mercuri.
SAFE-ISH
Bunds accelerated their losses after a German auction of
bonds maturing in 2044 was met with poor demand. German
authorities were left holding a higher-than-usual 22.6 percent
of the targeted amount for sale in secondary markets at a later
date. See for auction details.
Bunds have underperformed other safe havens this week. The
spreads between German 10-year bonds and their
U.S. and UK counterparts narrowed by
some 15 basis points this week to 13 and 18 bps, respectively.
Societe Generale strategists recommended favouring those
bonds against Bund, saying UK gilts could soon yield less that
German paper. One trader disagreed, saying the limited range of
safe-haven instruments would maintain flows into Bunds.
"At the end of the day, when the U.S. got downgraded we
didn't see a whole lot of underperformance of Treasuries against
Bunds so I don't see why this should continue," the trader said.
"I think they (spreads) have room to go back especially if
periphery news deteriorates."