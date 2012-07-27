* Spanish yields fall further after Draghi pledge

* Sustained drop below 7 pct unlikely without ECB action

* Bund futures slip but falls limited before U.S. GDP data

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 27 Spanish 10-year yields fell on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the ECB will act to fight the euro zone debt crisis but a rally in peripheral debt risked losing momentum without quick follow-up steps.

Draghi's comments on Thursday that the ECB would do whatever it takes within its mandate to safeguard the single currency, including tackling inflated Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, cooled demand for German Bunds, which have been the main safe haven for investors seeking to preserve their cash.

Spanish yields fell 9.6 basis points to 6.87 percent , pulling further away from the euro-era peak of 7.5 percent hit earlier this week as fears grew Madrid would need a full state bailout in addition to an agreed bank rescue.

Analysts and traders said a sustained fall below the 7 percent mark beyond which borrowing costs could become prohibitive depended on quick action from the ECB.

"They (the ECB) obviously want to support the market but they run the risk of causing massive disappointment if they don't follow through with something," said Charles Diebel, head of rates strategy at Lloyds Bank.

"Spanish yields can go down about 100 basis points if we really think that something big is coming. But for now the jury is out. They probably won't rally that much more, maybe another 20-25 basis points but that should be about it."

Ireland added to the cautiously upbeat tone across the euro zone periphery with a sale of new long-term government debt on Thursday, the first since its EU/IMF bailout in 2010.

"We'll probably stay longer periphery and see what develops. There's a risk of disappointment as we have seen all the way through this crisis. For now people are trading on hope," one trader said.

Indeed the rally appeared to be losing momentum. Italian 10-year yields rose 6 basis points to 6.09 percent with some traders also cautioning that hopes for more ECB action might be premature as Draghi also said the central bank would not want to do the job governments had to do.

Bund futures were last three ticks down on the day at 143.98, after sliding 68 ticks on Thursday. German 10-year yields were flat at 1.33 percent. Further falls in Bunds were expected to be limited with traders wary of taking big positions before U.S. economic growth data later in the day.

Draghi's comments prompted further speculation that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, were preparing to take further stimulus measures to support global growth. Both the ECB and the Fed meet next week.