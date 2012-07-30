* Bunds sell-off, rally in Italian, Spanish bonds slowing
* Soothing words from policymakers help Italian debt sale
* Markets want action to follow words before rallying more
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 30 A rally in Italian and Spanish
government bonds showed signs of exhaustion on Monday as
investors waited for European policymakers to back up their
pledges to safeguard the euro with new anti-crisis measures.
Italy's borrowing costs fell at a debt sale, but remained
elevated in a sign that caution was setting in after the hype
created by last week's comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi that the ECB would do whatever it takes
to preserve the euro.
Draghi's words fuelled speculation the ECB would resume its
bond-buying programme (SMP)-- opposed by Germany's Bundesbank --
in the near term or possibly ease monetary policy further at its
Thursday meeting.
However, some analysts say the bank may explore new policy
tools, such as outright asset purchases.
Officials have said the ECB and national central banks are
considering taking significant losses on their Greek bond
holdings, in another sign that measures previously considered
taboo are being contemplated behind the scenes.
"(Draghi) has upped the stakes massively," said Peter
Allwright, head of absolute return on rates and currency at RWC
Partners. "He has gone all in, but the market will be calling
his bluff."
The nature and timing of any action is unclear and euro zone
officials have said September is shaping up to be a
"make-or-break" month in the search for a resolution to the
three-year-old debt crisis
Spanish 10-year yields dropped 13 basis points
to 6.64 percent, having fallen from levels around 7.5 percent
seen before Draghi's comments on Thursday. Italian 10-year
yields were 6 basis points higher at 5.88 percent.
"If they really wanted to bring down yields in the secondary
market we will need to see an intervention this week,
considering the strong statements that we've had over the past
couple of days," Investec fixed income analyst Brian Barry said.
German Bund futures were seven ticks higher at
143.28. Ten-year German yields were little changed
at 1.39 percent, while two-year yields were 6 basis points lower
at minus 0.08 percent.
RWC's Allwright said he favoured short-dated German paper
going into the ECB meeting as it would benefit from any outcome.
A disappointment would reignite safe-haven flows, while more
monetary easing would support a further drop in short-term
rates.
TIME-BUYING
The markets' main concern, that Spain may need a sovereign
rescue, is still unaddressed.
A euro zone official said Economy Minister Luis de Guindos
had brought up the prospect of a 300 billion euro bailout last
week at a meeting with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble. Spain denied this was the case.
A Spanish bailout would use up the euro zone's resources for
fighting the debt crisis and leave Italy, seen as the next
potential domino after Spain, unprotected. ECB bond purchases
are likely to be of little use in such a situation.
"It's just time-buying," Lloyds rate strategist Eric Wand
said. "They (the ECB) may take us through to September ... but
the ECB action really needs to be supported by some other
stabilisation measures at EU level."
In the meantime, however, Wand said the market was building
expectations of some form of ECB intervention: "The nature of
Draghi's language was quite forceful so I would expect them to
act. The reaction could be quite ugly if they didn't."
The comments from euro zone policymakers did, however, help
Italy to sell 5.48 billion euros of bonds at lower yields
compared with previous sales.
"Despite the welcome dip in yields, though, Italy's cost of
borrowing remains decidedly elevated and perhaps indicative of
residual market caution heading into Thursday's ECB policy
meeting," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.
"While these sales do provide some indication of an easing
of tensions at the periphery, they also show considerable
further progress on this front is needed."