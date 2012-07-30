* Soothing words from policymakers help Italian debt sale
* Markets want action to follow words to sustain rally
* Belgian bond yields fall sharply at 10-yr debt auction
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 30 A rally in Italian and Spanish
government bonds showed signs of flagging on Monday as investors
waited for European policymakers to back up pledges to safeguard
the euro with new anti-crisis measures.
Italy's borrowing costs fell at a debt sale but remained
elevated in a sign that caution was setting in after the high
expectations created by last week's comments from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who said the ECB would do
whatever it took to preserve the common currency.
Also signalling investor edginess, German Bunds clawed
higher while 10-year borrowing costs for lower-rated Belgium
fell sharply, underscoring its status as a relatively safe bet
for investors looking for some return given the slide in German
yields to record lows.
Draghi's words fuelled speculation the ECB would resume its
bond-buying programme -- opposed by Germany's Bundesbank -- or
possibly ease monetary policy further at its Thursday meeting.
Some insiders say the bank is even considering outright
asset purchases.
Officials have said the ECB and national central banks are
also considering taking significant losses on their Greek bond
holdings, in another sign that measures previously considered
taboo are being contemplated behind the scenes.
"(Draghi) has upped the stakes massively," said Peter
Allwright, head of absolute return on rates and currency at RWC
Partners. "He has gone all in, but the market will be calling
his bluff."
The nature and timing of any action is unclear and euro zone
officials have said September is shaping up to be a
"make-or-break" month in the search for a resolution to the
three-year-old debt crisis
Spanish 10-year yields dropped 13 basis points
to 6.64 percent, having fallen from levels around 7.5 percent
seen before Draghi's comments on Thursday, with 5- and two-year
yields sliding as much as 20 bps, reversing a near inversion of
the curve seen early last week.
Italian 10-year yields were 7 basis points
higher at 5.88 percent.
"What the ECB is trying to do is to stabilise the market to
drive yields down," said David Keeble, global head of rates
strategy at Credit Agricole.
"They are likely to come out and say that they are doing SMP
(bond purchases) not instantly but that they're more inclined to
do it if the market remains volatile. If we can get the
stability back then we'll start to grind lower in yields."
German Bund futures settled 18 ticks higher on the
day at 143.39. Ten-year German yields were little
changed at 1.39 percent, while two-year yields were 6 basis
points lower at minus 0.08 percent.
RBS strategists seeing selling in Bunds getting exhausted if
yields back up as high as 1.50-1.60 percent.
RWC's Allwright said he favoured short-dated German paper
going into the ECB meeting as it would benefit from any outcome.
A disappointment would reignite safe-haven flows, while more
monetary easing would support a further drop in short-term
rates.
TIME-BUYING
The markets' main concern - that Spain may need a sovereign
rescue - is still unaddressed.
A euro zone official said Economy Minister Luis de Guindos
had brought up the prospect of a 300 billion euro bailout last
week at a meeting with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble. Spain denied this was the case.
Should Madrid seek further aid after an agreed bank bailout
of up to 100 billion euros, this would use up the euro zone's
resources and leave no protection for Italy, seen as the next
potential domino that would fall after Spain and whose economy
is twice as big. ECB bond purchases are likely to be of little
use in such a situation.
The comments from euro zone policymakers helped Italy to
sell 5.48 billion euros of bonds at lower yields compared with
previous sales.
But its 10-year borrowing costs were still more than twice
as much as those of Belgium as it cemented its status as a
secure bet little more than half a year after its yields flirted
with danger.
"Despite the welcome dip in yields, Italy's cost of
borrowing remains decidedly elevated and perhaps indicative of
residual market caution heading into Thursday's ECB policy
meeting," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.
"While these sales do provide some indication of an easing
of tensions at the periphery, they also show considerable
further progress on this front is needed."