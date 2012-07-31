* Doubts ECB will adopt bold anti-crisis measures set in
* Spain, Italy bond rally stumbles before ECB meeting
* Spain says no intention of applying for EFSF aid
* Bund futures rise, month-end buying helps
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 31 Spanish and Italian government
bonds fell and safe-haven German Bunds rallied on Tuesday, as
markets became less confident that the European Central Bank
will take bold action this week to back up a pledge to protect
the euro.
German policymakers' reiteration of their opposition to
giving the euro zone's future ESM rescue fund a banking licence
helped dampen the positive tone set last week by ECB President
Mario Draghi, who said he would do whatever it takes to save the
single currency.
Draghi's remarks sparked expectations that the central bank
would revive its bond purchase programme, mothballed for months
and opposed by Bundesbank, to bring down elevated Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs.
He also prompted speculation that the euro zone's EFSF
temporary rescue fund could start buying Spanish debt but Madrid
poured cold water on that on Monday, saying it had no intention
of asking European funds to buy its bonds.
Spanish 10-year yields rose 16 basis points on
the day to 6.79 percent, having fallen from levels of around 7.5
percent seen before Draghi's comments. Italian 10-year bonds
yielded 6.11 percent, 8 bps up on the day.
Bund futures were 116 ticks higher on the day at
144.55, helped by investors such as pension funds which
typically buy more German paper towards month-end to keep their
portfolios in line with bond indexes.
"The bond market certainly took Draghi's comments on board,
but since then (the tone) moderated a bit," said Nomura's head
of European rates strategy Nick Firoozye.
"The general sense of disagreement ... makes it sound like
it might not be as straightforward as Draghi has made it seem."
For the rally in Spanish and Italian bonds to continue, the
ECB needs to start buying bonds again, but in a larger size than
it has done previously, Firoozye said.
Previous ECB bond purchases failed to preserve market access
for countries such as Greece, Portugal and Ireland, all of which
eventually needed international aid.
The ECB's refusal to participate in Greece's debt
restructuring earlier this year has also raised concerns that,
due to its perceived senior creditor status, the more debt the
central bank buys, the bigger the losses private creditors may
have to take.
A resumption of ECB bond buying could see the 10-year
Spanish yield premium over German Bunds tumble more than a
point in coming days to 450 bps, ING rate strategist Alessandro
Giansanti said.
Short-dated Italian and Spanish bonds resumed their
underperformance over longer-dated bonds, with two-year yields
rising almost 30 bps to 4.10 percent and 5.125 percent,
respectively. Those levels are still almost one full point lower
than the those seen before Draghi's statement.
"There's a lot of expectation built up and the curve has
steepened. If these expectations are disappointed the market is
not going to take it very well and we'll see a bearish
flattening of the curve," a trader said.GERMAN AUCTION
Doubts over how much the ECB can deliver at its Thursday's
meeting are likely to prove supportive for a German auction of
up to 4 billion euros of five-year bonds on Wednesday.
The benchmark five-year bond now yields about
30 bps, the same as before Draghi's comments. But it is
relatively cheaper than its neighbours on the German curve.
"The uncertainty that investors are facing ahead of
Thursday's ECB meeting, coupled with the cheapness of the bond
on the curve, should prove supportive," Barclays strategists
said in a note.