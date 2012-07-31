* Doubts ECB will adopt bold anti-crisis measures set in * Spain, Italy bond rally stumbles before ECB meeting * Spain says no intention of applying for EFSF aid * Bund futures rise, month-end buying helps By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, July 31 Spanish and Italian government bonds fell and safe-haven German Bunds rallied on Tuesday, as markets became less confident that the European Central Bank will take bold action this week to back up a pledge to protect the euro. German policymakers' reiteration of their opposition to giving the euro zone's future ESM rescue fund a banking licence helped dampen the positive tone set last week by ECB President Mario Draghi, who said he would do whatever it takes to save the single currency. Draghi's remarks sparked expectations that the central bank would revive its bond purchase programme, mothballed for months and opposed by Bundesbank, to bring down elevated Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. He also prompted speculation that the euro zone's EFSF temporary rescue fund could start buying Spanish debt but Madrid poured cold water on that on Monday, saying it had no intention of asking European funds to buy its bonds. Spanish 10-year yields rose 16 basis points on the day to 6.79 percent, having fallen from levels of around 7.5 percent seen before Draghi's comments. Italian 10-year bonds yielded 6.11 percent, 8 bps up on the day. Bund futures were 116 ticks higher on the day at 144.55, helped by investors such as pension funds which typically buy more German paper towards month-end to keep their portfolios in line with bond indexes. "The bond market certainly took Draghi's comments on board, but since then (the tone) moderated a bit," said Nomura's head of European rates strategy Nick Firoozye. "The general sense of disagreement ... makes it sound like it might not be as straightforward as Draghi has made it seem." For the rally in Spanish and Italian bonds to continue, the ECB needs to start buying bonds again, but in a larger size than it has done previously, Firoozye said. Previous ECB bond purchases failed to preserve market access for countries such as Greece, Portugal and Ireland, all of which eventually needed international aid. The ECB's refusal to participate in Greece's debt restructuring earlier this year has also raised concerns that, due to its perceived senior creditor status, the more debt the central bank buys, the bigger the losses private creditors may have to take. A resumption of ECB bond buying could see the 10-year Spanish yield premium over German Bunds tumble more than a point in coming days to 450 bps, ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said. Short-dated Italian and Spanish bonds resumed their underperformance over longer-dated bonds, with two-year yields rising almost 30 bps to 4.10 percent and 5.125 percent, respectively. Those levels are still almost one full point lower than the those seen before Draghi's statement. "There's a lot of expectation built up and the curve has steepened. If these expectations are disappointed the market is not going to take it very well and we'll see a bearish flattening of the curve," a trader said.GERMAN AUCTION Doubts over how much the ECB can deliver at its Thursday's meeting are likely to prove supportive for a German auction of up to 4 billion euros of five-year bonds on Wednesday. The benchmark five-year bond now yields about 30 bps, the same as before Draghi's comments. But it is relatively cheaper than its neighbours on the German curve. "The uncertainty that investors are facing ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting, coupled with the cheapness of the bond on the curve, should prove supportive," Barclays strategists said in a note.