* Spanish, Italian yields fall before ECB meeting Thurs
* German Bunds down sharply, support seen at 143.70
* Nervous investors pick up German five-year bonds at sale
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 1 Spanish and Italian bond prices
rose on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to sell before a
European Central Bank meeting on Thursday on the possibility the
bank may resume its bond buying programme.
Just days ago, many analysts were expecting bond-buying was
the least the ECB would do after bank chief Mario Draghi said
last week that he would do what was needed to preserve the euro.
Markets have since scaled back expectations and demand at a
five-year auction of safe-haven German bonds highlighted that
uncertainty.
But the risk of disappointment was still considered high and
market players said that if the ECB did not act 10-year Spanish
yields could retest last week's euro-era highs and Italian
yields rise in tandem.
"(Draghi) was successful in injecting two-way risk back into
the market. You can't go short in these kind of environments if
there is a substantial risk of bond purchases," James Nixon,
chief European economist at Societe Generale, said.
"That buys time but he will be decisively found out on
Thursday afternoon if they don't back that kind of language with
action."
Ten-year Spanish yields, which hit a euro-era
high last week of 7.78 percent, were down 7 basis points at 6.7
percent, with the market showing little reaction to Standard &
Poor's affirming Spain's ratings at BBB+ with a negative
outlook.
Draghi said last Thursday that high borrowing costs that
interfered with monetary policy transmission came under the
ECB's mandate.
The ECB would have to "either make a clearer kind of
proposition to what they consider too high and where it
interferes with the transmission mechanism or come into the
markets and actually buy something," said Elisabeth Afseth,
fixed income analyst at Investec.
"But if you get neither of those, I think there will be
disappointment and you could well see yields go up towards the
highs of last week"
Italian yields were down 15 basis points on
the day at 5.93 percent.
"Italy widened a bit yesterday and it's just taking back
some of that widening but there isn't much volume behind the
moves. Markets in general are in a risk-on mode before the ECB.
A lot of the expectation is already priced in," a trader said.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to show later on
Wednesday that it is ready to act against a weakening U.S.
economy but stop short of aggressive measures.
Investors snapped up 3.4 billion euros worth of five-year
German bonds at a record low cost to Berlin. With no end in
sight to the euro zone debt crisis, investor appetite for German
debt has remained strong.
Five-year bond prices stayed lower after the auction as the
market absorbed the supply. Yields were 2.8 basis
points higher at 0.33 percent.
"I was not expecting such strong demand," said Alessandro
Giansanti, a rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam. "It shows two
things. First, the market...(knows) that maybe tomorrow Draghi
would not be able to confirm its expectations. Second, there is
a lot of liquidity in the market that needs to find a place."
A second trader said he too was not taking chances and was
staying long Bund futures. There was decent support at 143.70
and he could add to his long position if the Bund got to that
level, he said.
September futures were down 86 ticks on the day at
143.71.
"Given that he laid down the groundwork... if he doesn't
(take action) then the market is going to take it really badly,"
the trader said. "Even if he does say something... and we get a
sell-off in the Bund, people might use it as an opportunity to
get long again."