LONDON Aug 2 German Bund futures were flat on
Thursday before a Spanish bond sale which could be a challenge
due to uncertainty over what the European Central Bank will do
at its monetary policy meeting later in the day.
Expectations earlier this week had been high for some bold
policy response after ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do
what was necessary to preserve the euro last week.
But German officials have since poured cold water on such
promises, limiting the scope for bold action and prompting
markets to scale back their bets.
The uncertainty would make for a difficult backdrop to a 2
to 3 billion euro sale of Spanish debt maturing in 2014, 2016
and 2022, with borrowing costs seen rising at the auction.
Spanish bond yields hit a euro-era high of 7.78 percent last
week but have since fallen below 7 percent since Draghi's
commments. There were around 6.8 percent in early Thursday
trade.
"(The Spanish auction will be) tricky. We didn't get that
much of a concession yesterday," one trader said.
"We need to see Spain give a bit of ground this morning. The
average price might be fairly in line with market, but we could
get massive, long tails."
German Bund futures were flat at 143.49. The trader
said the contract could go back to 145.00 - levels hit before
Draghi's comments last Thursday - if the ECB chief underwhelmed
markets.
Draghi will face the biggest test of his nine months'
leadership of the central bank at its meeting later in the day,
and any signs that he overplayed his hand when making the pledge
a week ago could see markets punish peripheral euro zone bonds.
.
In the absence of any action or any signal of future moves,
10-year Spanish yields could go back to "high-sevens", according
to the trader.