LONDON Aug 2 The premium investors demand to
hold 10-year Spanish and Italian government bonds over benchmark
German Bunds eased on Thursday after Madrid sold slightly more
than planned at a debt auction.
The auction was held hours before a European Central Bank
policy decision. Markets expect the ECB to resume purchases of
Spanish and Italian government bonds eventually, despite German
opposition, and possibly ease monetary policy further.
"I think the auction went pretty well, especially the
shorter-dated auctions," one trader said. "I think people are
just probably closing out positions or trying to position for
the ECB meeting today."
The ten-year Spanish/German government bond yield spread
was last 7 basis points tighter on
the day at 532 bps. The equivalent Italian spread
tightened by 12 basis points to 445 bps.
German Bund futures were last 16 ticks lower on the
day at 143.34.