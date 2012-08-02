LONDON Aug 2 The euro extended gains against the dollar, while Bund futures fell on Thursday with traders citing media reports quoting the Dutch finance minister as saying the ECB and the euro zone's rescue fund may buy bonds in tandem.

The euro extended gains versus the dollar, rising 1 percent on the day to $1.23482 on trading platform EBS. Bund futures were last 15 ticks lower on the day at 143.35.

"There's talk that the Dutch finance minister came out with comments that the ECB and EFSF could buy bonds simultaneously. It's (the euro) also on the firmer side because people are expecting something to come out of (ECB President Mario) Draghi press conference," a London-based FX trader said.