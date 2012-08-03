LONDON Aug 3 German Bund futures were little
changed on Friday, consolidating hefty gains made in the
previous session after the European Central Bank took no
immediate action against soaring Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs.
ECB President Mario Draghi indicated the bank may start
buying government bonds again, but not before September, and
only if troubled countries asked to use the euro zone's rescue
funds and accepted strict conditions.
Spain and Italy said on Thursday it was premature to say
whether they will seek the activation of EU mechanisms.
That disappointed those who expected imminent and bold
action after Draghi said last week he would do whatever was
needed to preserve the euro and sent 10-year Spanish yields
back above the psychological 7 percent level.
Some analysts, however, said that the prospect of the bank
buying in the months ahead might head off any deeper sell-off of
Spanish and Italian debt in the meantime. Draghi also
highlighted the prospect of other unconventional measures, which
could prevent investors from betting solely on safe-haven
assets.
"For now it just wasn't enough for the market. There's too
much talk and not much detail," one trader said. "But we may
well consolidate a bit today ... they did say they're going to
do something, we just don't know what it is."
At 0603 GMT, Bund futures traded flat on the day at
144.88.
Draghi's comments saying that any intervention would be
focused on short-dated paper provided some support for
short-term Spanish and Italian bonds, whose yields fell slightly
on Thursday.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day will provide
more clues about the world's largest economy and may give a
further boost to safe haven assets such as Bunds or Treasuries
if they fail to meet expectations.