* Spanish yields up, seen testing their euro-era highs
* Bund futures lose some of their hefty post-ECB gains
* Investors position for better U.S. non-farm payrolls
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 3 Spanish 10-year government bond
yields headed higher on Friday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi made clear any support for the troubled
sovereign would not be forthcoming in the next few weeks.
Draghi indicated on Thursday the bank may start buying
government bonds again, but not before September, and only if
countries asked to use the euro zone's rescue funds and accepted
strict conditions and supervision.
He also said any intervention would focus on short-dated
bonds, leaving longer-term debt vulnerable to selling be
investors who see Spain's borrowing costs are unsustainable.
That disappointed those who expected imminent and bold
action after Draghi said last week the ECB would do whatever was
needed to preserve the euro. Spain and Italy said on Thursday it
was premature to say whether they will seek the activation of EU
mechanisms.
"It is now rather clear that they will not intervene
unilaterally in the short term. For any market participant this
smells like a one-way street," said Elwin de Groot, senior
market economist at Rabobank.
Spanish 10-year yields were 13 basis points
higher on the day at 7.36 percent and traders and analysts said
they were likely to test euro-era highs of 7.78 percent hit last
week. Italian yields were steady at 6.33 percent.
Despite the prospect of ECB purchases of short-dated paper,
two-year Spanish yields rose 15 bps to 4.7 percent.
"The market is fed up with too much talk and no action," one
trader said.
However, Spain's debt markets may be able to avoid a
hammering in the coming month. The government has no bond sales
scheduled before Sept. 6 and some analysts say that once the ECB
decides to intervene, it could be in force.
"(Draghi's plans) may not be everyone's idea of 'willing to
do whatever it takes ... and, believe me, it will be enough',"
said Gary Jenkins, managing director of Swordfish Research in a
note.
"But if the euro zone can agree then it will potentially
lead to significant intervention in the markets, the withdrawal
of any doubt regarding the ability of Italy and Spain to fund
themselves in the short term and much lower costs of borrowing
for these countries than would otherwise be the case."
He also warned that while the ECB said it would focus on
short-dated paper, the euro zone's future permanent rescue fund,
the ESM may focus on longer-dated debt.
Draghi also highlighted the prospect of other unconventional
measures, which could prevent investors from betting solely on
safe-haven assets.
Uncertainty remains high, however, as the ESM needs to
receive a green light from the German Constitutional Court,
which is expected to rule on it on Sept. 12.
German Bund futures were 34 ticks lower on the day
at 144.54, having risen 143 ticks on Thursday.
Markets see a higher risk that the U.S. non-farm payrolls
data comes out better than the consensus than below it, after a
stronger-than-expected ADP private jobs report earlier this
week. Such expectations weighed on Bunds.
"We've had a big jump yesterday and people are taking a bit
of profit before the non-farm payrolls just in case they come
better than expected," the trader said. "For choice, I think the
market still prefers to buy on dips, though."