* Short-term Spanish bonds rally, but trade extremely thin

* Bund futures lose some of their hefty post-ECB gains

* Investors position for better U.S. non-farm payrolls

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 3 Short-term Spanish and Italian bonds rallied sharply on Friday, as some investors bought in anticipation of the ECB eventually intervening to keep the borrowing costs of the two countries in check, but longer-term yields remained in the danger zone.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday indicated the ECB may start buying government bonds again, but not before September, and only if countries asked to use the euro zone's rescue funds and accepted strict conditions and supervision.

He also said, however, that any intervention would focus on short-dated bonds.

That pushed yields in such paper sharply lower after an earlier rise, albeit in ultra-low volumes. Two-year Spanish yields were 51 basis points lower on the day at 4.03 percent, while equivalent Italian yields were 60 bps lower at 3.18 percent.

"The short end is now anchored, and that is filtering through the long end as well," RBS rate strategist Harvinder Sian said. "But Spain needs to ask for a bailout and it's not going to do that at low yields. You need to see a sell-off in the long-end to motivate politicians."

Spain and Italy said on Thursday it was premature to say whether they would seek the activation of EU mechanisms, although traders cited unconfirmed rumours that Spain was close to asking for help.

Draghi's remarks disappointed those who expected imminent and bold action after he had said last week the ECB would do whatever was needed to preserve the euro.

Spanish 10-year debt yields, which rose steeply on Thursday, held above 7 percent on Friday, despite benefiting from the short-end moves.

Ten-year Spanish yields were 15 basis points lower at 7.01 percent, though some analysts said they could still re-test their euro-era high of 7.78 percent hit last week.

Equivalent Italian yields were 19 bps lower at 6.15 percent.

The rally in the short-dated paper was in extremely low volume, traders said. The difference between what buyers wanted to pay and what sellers wanted to get for two-year Spanish bonds - an indication of market turnover - was 106 cents, twice as much as on Thursday and the highest level since early January.

"WHATEVER" BECOMES "WHAT IF"

Spain's debt markets may be able to avoid a hammering in the coming month. The government has no bond sales scheduled before Sept. 6 and some analysts say that once the ECB decides to intervene, it could do so forcefully.

"(Draghi's plans) may not be everyone's idea of 'willing to do whatever it takes ... and, believe me, it will be enough'," Gary Jenkins, managing director of Swordfish Research said in a note.

"But if the euro zone can agree then it will potentially lead to significant intervention in the markets, the withdrawal of any doubt regarding the ability of Italy and Spain to fund themselves in the short term and much lower costs of borrowing for these countries than would otherwise be the case."

He also warned that while the ECB said it would focus on short-dated paper, the euro zone's future permanent rescue fund, the ESM may focus on longer-dated debt.

Uncertainty remains high, however, as the ESM needs to receive a green light from the German Constitutional Court, which is expected to rule on it on Sept. 12.

German Bund futures were 80 ticks lower on the day at 144.08, having risen 143 ticks on Thursday.

Markets see a higher risk that the U.S. non-farm payrolls data comes out better than the consensus than below it, after a stronger-than-expected ADP private jobs report earlier this week. Such expectations weighed on Bunds.

"We've had a big jump yesterday and people are taking a bit of profit before the non-farm payrolls just in case they come better than expected," the trader said. "For choice, I think the market still prefers to buy on dips, though."