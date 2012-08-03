* Short-term Spanish bonds rally, but trade extremely thin
* Bund futures lose some of their hefty post-ECB gains
* Investors position for better U.S. non-farm payrolls
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 3 Short-term Spanish and Italian
bonds rallied sharply on Friday, as some investors bought in
anticipation of the ECB eventually intervening to keep the
borrowing costs of the two countries in check, but longer-term
yields remained in the danger zone.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday
indicated the ECB may start buying government bonds again, but
not before September, and only if countries asked to use the
euro zone's rescue funds and accepted strict conditions and
supervision.
He also said, however, that any intervention would focus on
short-dated bonds.
That pushed yields in such paper sharply lower after an
earlier rise, albeit in ultra-low volumes. Two-year Spanish
yields were 51 basis points lower on the day at
4.03 percent, while equivalent Italian yields were
60 bps lower at 3.18 percent.
"The short end is now anchored, and that is filtering
through the long end as well," RBS rate strategist Harvinder
Sian said. "But Spain needs to ask for a bailout and it's not
going to do that at low yields. You need to see a sell-off in
the long-end to motivate politicians."
Spain and Italy said on Thursday it was premature to say
whether they would seek the activation of EU mechanisms,
although traders cited unconfirmed rumours that Spain was close
to asking for help.
Draghi's remarks disappointed those who expected imminent
and bold action after he had said last week the ECB would do
whatever was needed to preserve the euro.
Spanish 10-year debt yields, which rose steeply on Thursday,
held above 7 percent on Friday, despite benefiting from the
short-end moves.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 15 basis points
lower at 7.01 percent, though some analysts said they could
still re-test their euro-era high of 7.78 percent hit last week.
Equivalent Italian yields were 19 bps lower at
6.15 percent.
The rally in the short-dated paper was in extremely low
volume, traders said. The difference between what buyers wanted
to pay and what sellers wanted to get for two-year Spanish bonds
- an indication of market turnover - was 106 cents, twice as
much as on Thursday and the highest level since early January.
"WHATEVER" BECOMES "WHAT IF"
Spain's debt markets may be able to avoid a hammering in the
coming month. The government has no bond sales scheduled before
Sept. 6 and some analysts say that once the ECB decides to
intervene, it could do so forcefully.
"(Draghi's plans) may not be everyone's idea of 'willing to
do whatever it takes ... and, believe me, it will be enough',"
Gary Jenkins, managing director of Swordfish Research said in a
note.
"But if the euro zone can agree then it will potentially
lead to significant intervention in the markets, the withdrawal
of any doubt regarding the ability of Italy and Spain to fund
themselves in the short term and much lower costs of borrowing
for these countries than would otherwise be the case."
He also warned that while the ECB said it would focus on
short-dated paper, the euro zone's future permanent rescue fund,
the ESM may focus on longer-dated debt.
Uncertainty remains high, however, as the ESM needs to
receive a green light from the German Constitutional Court,
which is expected to rule on it on Sept. 12.
German Bund futures were 80 ticks lower on the day
at 144.08, having risen 143 ticks on Thursday.
Markets see a higher risk that the U.S. non-farm payrolls
data comes out better than the consensus than below it, after a
stronger-than-expected ADP private jobs report earlier this
week. Such expectations weighed on Bunds.
"We've had a big jump yesterday and people are taking a bit
of profit before the non-farm payrolls just in case they come
better than expected," the trader said. "For choice, I think the
market still prefers to buy on dips, though."