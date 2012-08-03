* Spanish and Italian bonds rally
* Bunds give up all of their post-ECB gains
* Bunds fall as much as two points on the day
* Rajoy's comments spur Spanish bond surge
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 3 Spanish and Italian government
bonds surged on Friday, as investors bought in anticipation of
an eventual intervention by the European Central Bank to curb
those countries' borrowing costs even though no action was
expected for at least a month.
ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday indicated the ECB may
start buying government bonds again, but not before September,
and only if countries asked to use the euro zone's rescue funds
and accepted strict conditions and supervision.
Comments by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy that he was
ready to do what is best for Spain spurred speculation the
country may be inching closer to asking for EU aid.
A source said separately that Spain would not decide whether
to apply for several weeks.
"I think people have read that to suggest he may ask for a
bailout," one trader said.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
30 basis points on the day but at 6.95 percent - yields were
still close to levels considered unsustainable over the
long-term. Ten-year Italian yields shed 27 bps to
6.06 percent.
The move was especially pronounced in the short-part of the
yield curve, which is where Draghi said any intervention would
be focused.
Two-year Spanish yields were 77 bps lower on
the day at 3.77 percent, while equivalent Italian yields
fell 59 bps to 3.20 percent.
"The front-end of the curve is very happy," said David
Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole.
"People have slept on it and decided it's not so bad. If you
strongly suspect the ECB is going to buy down there, you've got
some protection."
On Thursday, Draghi's comments were considered disappointing
after he backed bold comments made last week, that he would do
what was necessary to preserve the euro only with promises of
future action.
German Bunds slumped more than 2 points as better than
expected U.S. data also gave investors an opportunity to take
profits on lofty German prices.
U.S. employers in July hired the most workers in five
months, but an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent kept
prospects of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve
on the table.
The Bund settled down 193 ticks on the day at
142.95 - its biggest daily fall since October 2011. A weekly
loss of 0.3 percent was much smaller than last week's 1.8
percent fall.
Still, some analysts say the prospect of action only in
September leaves peripheral markets vulnerable to volatility
liquidity thinned by the summer holidays in Europe.
That could be favorable for the auction of 10-year German
debt, the only in the euro zone next week, even though analysts
say the results will very much depend on risk appetite that day.
"The ECB provided relief to peripheral markets but at the
same time tensions there will have to intensify first before we
get to a programme and the next policy response," Rainer
Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.
"Overall, there should be decent demand for this auction of
German paper but ultimately the sentiment on the day will
determine the results."
Germany is due to sell 4 billion euros of July 2022 bonds
on Wednesday.