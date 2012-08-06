LONDON Aug 6 German Bund futures rose on Monday as market players covered selling positions after the contract posted its biggest daily fall since October 2011 on Friday.

German Bund futures were up 18 ticks at 143.14, having dipped near the open of the trading session.

"It's just a little bit of a reaction to the big sell-off we had last week," one trader said.

"We haven't really seen any big buying flows or anything like that. I think it's just futures-led short-covering."