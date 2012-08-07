LONDON Aug 7 German Bund futures opened little
changed on Tuesday, as the prospect of Spanish and Italian bond
purchases by the European Central Bank cooled appetite for safe
haven assets.
The ECB said last week it may resume buying bonds if
troubled countries activate the euro zone's rescue funds and
accepted strict conditions and supervision, bringing some relief
to short-dated Italian and Spanish bonds.
Over recent days safe haven German government bond markets
have been undecided on the potential success of future ECB
interventions. On Thursday and Friday, Bund futures saw
intra-day swings of over 200 ticks, while on Monday they
stabilised just below the middle of that range.
At 0607 GMT on Tuesday, Bund futures were 5 ticks
higher at 143.25, having opened at 143.08.
"Guesswork as to how forthcoming ECB/EU intervention might
look continues," Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder
said in a note, adding that last week's low of 142.64 could act
as a lower bound for a new range in coming days.
Italian second-quarter gross domestic product data at 0900
GMT, is expected to show the economic contraction continues to
deepen and may revive worries about the euro zone's ability to
grow out of its debt crisis, thereby increasing demand for
German Bunds again.