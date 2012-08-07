BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics says public offering of 3 mln shares priced at $4.10 per share
* Aeglea Biotherapeutics prices public offering of common stock
LONDON Aug 7 German Bund futures extended losses on Tuesday with the prospect the European Central Bank may resume bond buying supporting longer-dated Spanish and Italian debt and sapping appetite for lower risk assets.
German Bund futures fell to a session low of 142.82, 38 ticks lower on the day and 10-year cash yields were 2 basis points higher at 1.42 percent.
"The periphery has been trading quite well in the past few days so some people are selling Bunds. The sentiment has improved a bit," one trader said.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 4.5 basis points lower at 6.75 percent, with the Italian equivalent 6 bps lower at 5.94 percent.
* Aeglea Biotherapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Trian Fund Management says its share stake in Wendys Co now stands at about 22.4 percent as of June 5 from previous stake of about 24.7% - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: