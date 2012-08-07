BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics says public offering of 3 mln shares priced at $4.10 per share
LONDON Aug 7 Two-year Spanish and Italian bonds fell in price on Tuesday, with traders saying investors were taking profit after a sharp rally in short-dated peripheral paper made on the prospect of European Central Bank intervention, possibly in a month's time.
Two-year Spanish yields were up 29 basis points at 3.62 percent, while the Italian equivalent was 26 bps higher at 3.35 percent. Five-year Spanish government bond yields were up 9 bps at 5.60 percent, while the Italian equivalent rose 13 bps to 5.02 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi has outlined a plan to buy debt in cooperation with the euro zone bailout funds - but not before September - and only if countries ask to use the funds and accept strict supervision. The time-gap could leave the market vulnerable to volatile trading.
"People are just locking in a profit," one trader said.
* Trian Fund Management says its share stake in Wendys Co now stands at about 22.4 percent as of June 5 from previous stake of about 24.7% - SEC Filing