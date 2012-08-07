LONDON Aug 7 German Bund futures extended
losses on Tuesday, with traders citing stop-loss triggers after
they fell below key technical levels around last week's lows.
One trader said investors had placed stops on their bets for
a rise in Bunds around the 142.60 level.
"We just hit some stops between 142.60-52. And 10,000 lots
have traded (around those levels) which confirms the stops," one
trader said.
"We have a 10-year (Bund) auction tomorrow so the market is
going to ease into that. We should find a reasonable level of
support around the 142.12-08 handle - that's a good support
point.... We should be testing those levels tomorrow in the
morning, if not today."
Bund futures fell as low as 142.37, down 83 ticks
on the day, having broken below last week's low of 142.64, which
was previously seen as a support level.