* Spanish, Italian bonds hit by profit-taking
* Markets undecided whether ECB intervention will work
* Uncertainty to remain high at least until September
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 7 German government bonds fell on
Tuesday, with the prospect of European Central Bank steps to
stem the debt crisis propping up demand for riskier assets like
shares even as a rally in Italian and Spanish debt paused.
The ECB said last week it may resume purchasing bonds if
troubled countries activated the euro zone's rescue funds under
strict conditions.
That has given relief to euro zone strugglers Italy and
Spain, but traders said further falls in their borrowing costs
would be limited by doubts over the ECB measures.
But stock markets showed a bigger appetite for risk and the
pan-European share index rose to its highest since late
March, keeping safe-haven Bunds on the backfoot.
The September Bund future shed 87 ticks on the day
to settle at 142.33, with the losses gaining momentum after the
contract broke through a key technical level around 143.60 which
had held firm since early July.
The moves were exacerbated in a holiday-thinned market by
traders pushing for cheaper prices before an auction of 4
billion euros worth of 10-year Bunds on Wednesday, lifting
German yields further off euro-era lows.
"We have supply though it is by far not the big driver for
Germany, but we're in mid-August and that leaves as the path of
least resistance a drift upward in yields," said David Schnautz,
rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"That fits into the bearish sentiment today in core debt
markets and it's a pretty consistent picture with equities
holding up fairly well. The fact that peripherals were able to
recover a little bit intraday put additional pressure on Bunds.
Cash 10-year Bund yields rose 8 basis points
to 1.47 percent and have bounced 34 basis points off a euro-era
low of 1.126 percent hit on July 23.
Schnautz saw the yields capped at 1.50 percent, their
highest in five weeks, with scope for a retreat after the
auction as investors were not yet fully convinced ECB
intervention would succeed in cushioning Spain and Italy against
the debt crisis.
NEXT MONTH KEY
Worries remained over the barriers that must be overcome
before the ECB could step in. The ESM bailout fund, which the
ECB wants countries to tap before it buys their bonds, is not
yet functional, awaiting among other things a German
Constitutional Court ruling on it on Sept 12.
Germany's Bundesbank has also yet to be convinced of the
plan to buy bonds and some analysts wonder how strong any ECB
intervention would be given failed past attempts to cap
borrowing costs for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
"The market is waiting for concerted action on many fronts
that if things don't get up to speed until mid-September there
are a lot of stumbling blocks. The market is not in the mood to
give decision-makers some slack here," Schnautz said.
Two-year Spanish yields rose 43 basis points on
the day to 3.75 percent, but have still almost halved from highs
above 7 percent hit before ECB President Mario Draghi pledged
two weeks ago to do whatever was needed to save the euro.
Italian two-year yields rose 19 bps to 3.28
percent, with traders saying thin volumes exaggerated the move.
"We are seeing some profit taking. We had a huge drop in
yields and I think Spain asking for help is not imminent," one
trader said.
Data showing Italy's economy contracted by 0.7 percent in
the second quarter, a touch more than expected, were a reminder
of the depth of the euro zone's problems. Prime Minister Mario
Monti won a confidence vote on Tuesday for a bill to cut
spending and delay a planned sales tax increase.
Ten-year Spanish yields rose 10 bps to 6.9
percent, close to the 7 percent level that sparks fear of an
imminent loss of market access. Equivalent Italian yields
were 4 bps higher at 5.96 percent.
"With regards to the ECB intervention, there's just going to
be uncertainty between now and then, " C redit Agricole rate
strategist Peter Chatwell said.
"It makes sense (for the rally in short-term Spanish and
Italian debt) to pause until we see something concrete."