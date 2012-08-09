LONDON Aug 9 German Bund futures fell on
Thursday after a drop in Chinese inflation spurred appetite for
riskier assets, but uncertainty over when the ECB would resume
bond purchases and how efficient such a move might be was seen
capping losses.
China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low,
fuelling expectations of further policy easing in the world's
second-largest economy. European stocks were set to rise
But sentiment was fragile.
Safe haven Bunds rose on Wednesday as investors focused on
the condition the European Central Bank has set for resuming its
bond purchases - that troubled countries ask for help from the
euro zone's rescue funds.
This raised the risk that the debt crisis engulfing Spain
and Italy may have to get worse before policymakers make a move,
traders said.
"Until we get more details on the plan and Spain asks for
help we can be in a consolidating phase," one trader said.
"Stocks are trading well and that's not helping the core
(euro zone debt) but we're going to move around in thin volumes
because I don't know why we should make a significant break
either way."
At 0611 GMT, Bund futures were 26 ticks lower on
the day at 142.49.
Concerns also revolve around the euro zone's rescue funds as
well, with the European Stability Mechanism awaiting for a green
light from the German Constitutional Court, which rules on
September 12.