LONDON Aug 9 German Bund futures erased earlier losses in thin, choppy trade on Thursday as investors were uncertain about when the European Central Bank may start intervening in bond markets and how effective such a move can be.

Bund futures were last 2 ticks higher on day at 142.77, having fallen as low as 142.36 earlier in the day.

"People are buying dips, it's very quiet, very thin ... just fast money playing around," one trader said, referring to investors such as hedge funds.