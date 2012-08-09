* Uncertainty about ECB plan dominates trading
* China easing expectations briefly curb safe-haven flows
* Spanish, Italian yields steady, but sentiment fragile
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 9 German Bund futures zig-zagged in
a tight range on Thursday, as uncertainty over when the ECB
would resume bond purchases and how effective such a move might
be in easing borrowing costs for Spain and Italy made investors
nervous.
Euro zone bond markets started the week on a risk-positive
note, with short-dated Spanish and Italian bonds rallying and
safe-haven Bunds selling off after the European Central Bank
said it may resume its government bond buying programme.
But Bunds rebounded on Wednesday as investors switched their
focus to the ECB's pre-condition for action - that troubled
countries ask for help from the euro zone's rescue funds. This
raised the risk that the debt crisis in Spain and Italy may have
to get worse before policymakers make a move, traders said.
Also, the bloc's permanent bailout fund, the European
Stability Mechanism, still needs a green light from the German
Constitutional Court, which rules on Sept. 12.
"We're in a waiting game. This crisis has got to worsen
enough for Spain to be forced to enter a bailout programme such
that the ECB's willingness to buy its bonds is tested," Rabobank
rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
"But it's very difficult to know which way the ECB is going
to go. They could get scared (of political risk) and make a lot
of caveats on how they are going to run this programme or they
can actually be quite aggressive."
Bund futures were 2 ticks lower at 142.73, while
10-year German yields, were up 1 basis point on the day at 1.436
percent. That compared with a record low of 1.126 percent hit on
July 23, but was comfortably within the roughly 1.2-1.6 percent
range in which they have traded in recent months.
A slowing in Chinese inflation supported riskier assets
early in the session, but traders said many investors were
willing to buy any dips in Bunds. Trading was thin, resulting in
many up and down moves, but the 142.36-142.80 intra-day range
was relatively small, showing how undecided markets were.
TEMPORARY IMPACT
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were 3-4 bps lower at
6.88 percent and 5.86 percent, respectively. Their
two-year yields, which roughly halved in the past two weeks on
the ECB's pledges to intervene, were virtually flat.
UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio said 3.84 percent in
Spanish two-year yields and 3.28 percent in the
Italian equivalent were attractive levels to place
bets they will rise.
"Unless there is a significant deterioration of economic
fundamentals it is quite unlikely that Spain are going to ask
for (bailout) funds in the short-term and the government is also
showing resistance to that," Ziglio said
"When we approach the supply season again in September,
knowing they have to find about 30 billion euros, that would put
pressure again on Spain."
Talk of ECB forays into bond markets was unthinkable five
years ago, when the central bank introduced its first
non-standard measure by launching an unlimited cash tender on
Aug. 9 to unfreeze money markets hit by the incipient global
crisis.
Since then, the ECB has cut interest rates to record lows,
pumped around 1 trillion euros of three-year loans into the
banking sector, eased collateral rules significantly and bought
over 200 billion euros of peripheral bonds.
ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes
to preserve the euro, but analysts say what is currently on the
table is not enough and other euro zone institutions would also
need to show more creativity.
"(ECB intervention) definitely helps in terms of the overall
level of yields, but it is not a solution to the crisis," UBS's
Ziglio said. "If there's an underlying fundamental factor ...
such as unsustainable levels of debt for some issuers, the
impact will only be temporary."