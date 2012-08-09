* Uncertainty about ECB plan dominates trading

* U.S. Treasury markets weigh in late trading

* Market vulnerable to swings until September

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 9 German Bund futures see-sawed on Thursday, as uncertainty over when the ECB would resume bond purchases and how effective such a move might be in easing borrowing costs for Spain and Italy made investors nervous, limiting the scope for Bund losses.

Riskier euro zone bond markets started the week on a positive note, with short-dated Spanish and Italian bonds rallying and safe-haven Bunds selling off after the European Central Bank said it may resume its government bond buying programme last week.

But Bunds rebounded on Wednesday as investors switched their focus to the ECB's pre-condition for action - that troubled countries ask for help from the euro zone's rescue funds. This raised the risk that the debt crisis in Spain and Italy may have to get worse before policymakers make a move, traders said.

Also, the bloc's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, still needs a green light from the German Constitutional Court, which rules on Sept. 12.

"We're in a waiting game. This crisis has got to worsen enough for Spain to be forced to enter a bailout programme such that the ECB's willingness to buy its bonds is tested," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"But it's very difficult to know which way the ECB is going to go. They could get scared (of political risk) and make a lot of caveats on how they are going to run this programme or they can actually be quite aggressive."

Bund futures fell 19 ticks lower on the day to a settlement close of 142.56 but the contract dipped in and out of positive territory within a 80 basis point range.

The late trading dip in Bunds was made in tandem with those on U.S. Treasury bond prices.

They came under pressure before a sale of 30-year paper, after the tepid demand at a 10-year bond auction in the previous session and after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week. .

"We are in a summer lull right now. It doesn't take much to push or pull the market in neither direction," David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole in New York said.

"The Treasury market is also starting to fear what's going to go on with the 30-year auction this afternoon... That's probably what's spilling over onto the Bund market."

TEMPORARY IMPACT

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were 3-6 bps lower at 6.88 percent and 5.84 percent, respectively. Their two-year yields, which roughly halved in the past two weeks on the ECB's pledges to intervene, were higher on the day but still below the 4 percent mark.

"Unless there is a significant deterioration of economic fundamentals it is quite unlikely that Spain are going to ask for (bailout) funds in the short-term and the government is also showing resistance to that," UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio said.

"When we approach the supply season again in September, knowing they have to find about 30 billion euros, that would put pressure again on Spain."

Talk of ECB forays into bond markets was unthinkable five years ago, when the central bank introduced its first non-standard measure by launching an unlimited cash tender on Aug. 9 to unfreeze money markets hit by the incipient global crisis.

Since then, the ECB has cut interest rates to record lows, pumped around 1 trillion euros of three-year loans into the banking sector, eased collateral rules significantly and bought over 200 billion euros of peripheral bonds.

ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, but analysts say what is currently on the table is not enough and other euro zone institutions would also need to show more creativity.

"(ECB intervention) definitely helps in terms of the overall level of yields, but it is not a solution to the crisis," UBS's Ziglio said. "If there's an underlying fundamental factor ... such as unsustainable levels of debt for some issuers, the impact will only be temporary."