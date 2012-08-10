LONDON Aug 10 German Bund futures rose at the open on Friday with European shares predicted to follow Asian markets lower after Chinese trade data undershot expectations, fueling worries over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

Uncertainty over when the European Central Bank would resume bond pruchases and how effective this would be in lowering Spain and Italy's borrowing costs has helped Bunds claw back some losses and is seen propping them up into next week.

Sentiment soured slightly in riskier assets after data showed China's exports grew just 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier, much weaker than market expectations of an 8.6 percent rise, while imports grew 4.7 percent, against forecasts of 7.2 percent.

This helped demand for safe-haven Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.

The Bund future was last 53 ticks up at 143.09 compared with 142.56 at Thursday's settlement.

"There's been a bit of risk-off...and we're following U.S. Treasuries higher but agenda-wise things are quiet. We could go sideways till we get into September. There's no supply next week that might give us some support," a trader said.