* Weak China data hits shares, lifts safe-haven debt
* Uncertainty over ECB bond purchases cools periphery rally
* Spanish, Italian yields inch higher
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 10 German Bund futures rose on
Friday, gaining as equities retreated after Chinese trade data
undershot expectations, fuelling worries over a slowdown in the
world's second largest economy and curbing demand for riskier
assets.
Bunds were expected to hold firm into next week with
uncertainty over when the European Central Bank would resume
bond purchases and how effective this would be in lowering Spain
and Italy's borrowing costs cutting short a rally in peripheral
euro zone debt.
China's exports grew just 1.0 percent year-on-year in July,
well below market expectations of an 8.6 percent rise, while
imports grew 4.7 percent, against forecasts of 7.2 percent.
This helped lift Bunds and U.S. Treasuries, with the latter
regaining some ground after a poor auction of 30-year T-bonds on
Thursday. The Bund future was last up 69 ticks at
143.25 compared with 142.56 at Thursday's settlement.
"There's been a bit of risk-off...and we're following U.S.
Treasuries higher but agenda-wise things are quiet. We could go
sideways till we get into September. There's no supply next week
that might give us some support," a trader said.
German 10-year yields were 5 basis points
lower at 1.39 percent, in the middle of the 1.126-1.6 range they
have been trading in during the northern hemisphere summer.
Yields have retreated from one-month highs of nearly 1.5
percent hit early this week, as investors honed in on the ECB's
pre-condition for action to stem the debt crisis - that troubled
countries ask for help from the euro zone's rescue funds.
It so far unclear when Spain, the country at the heart of
the latest blowout of the crisis, will seek such aid.
Also, the bloc's permanent bailout fund, the
European Stability Mechanism, still needs a green light from the
German Constitutional Court, which rules on Sept. 12.
"Until we have clarity on these two events, the pressure on
Italian and Spanish debt will stay and will translate into
higher yields in the longer end while the shorter end will have
support from the expectation that the ECB will buy shorter-dated
maturities," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
Spanish two-year yields rose 10 basis points to 3.95 percent
while 10-year yields were flat at 6.91 percent
. The shorter-dated yields are still about 3
percentage points off highs above 7 percent hit on July 25 at
the peak of investor anxiety Spain could be shut out of capital
markets and have to follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland in
seeking a bailout.
Italian 10-year yields were 3 bps up at 5.89 percent
while two-year paper yielded 3.40 percent
, 6 bps higher.