* Weak China data hits shares, lifts German, U.S. bonds

* Uncertainty over ECB bond purchases cools periphery rally

* Spanish, Italian yields inch higher

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 10 German Bund futures rose on Friday as Chinese trade data undershot expectations, fuelling worries over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy and demand for safe-haven assets.

Bunds were expected to hold firm into next week with uncertainty over when the European Central Bank would resume bond purchases and how effective this would be in lowering Spain and Italy's borrowing costs. Such doubts have cut short a rally in peripheral euro zone debt.

China's exports grew just 1.0 percent year-on-year in July, well below market expectations of an 8.6 percent rise, while imports grew 4.7 percent, against forecasts of 7.2 percent.

Data showing French industrial output stalled in June and comments by the German economy ministry that the euro zone's largest economy faced "significant risk" linked to the debt crisis helped lift Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.

The Bund future was last up 77 ticks at 143.33.

"The macro news from China, the negative data from France where industrial production was worse than expected and weak German data this week is driving further flight-to-quality," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"There's still discussion about buying bonds between the Spanish government and the ECB and it's not clear who is expected to move first. That will keep the market nervous."

German 10-year yields were 6.4 basis points lower at 1.33 percent, in the middle of the 1.126-1.6 range they have been trading in during the northern hemisphere summer.

Yields have retreated from one-month highs of nearly 1.5 percent hit early this week, as investors honed in on the ECB's pre-condition for action to stem the debt crisis - that troubled countries ask for help from the euro zone's rescue funds.

It is so far unclear when Spain, the country at the heart of the latest blowout of the crisis, will seek such aid. Also, the bloc's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, still needs a green light from the German Constitutional Court, which rules on Sept. 12.

NOT SO SMART TRADES?

Spanish two-year yields rose 15 bps to 4 percent but are still about 3 percentage points off highs above 7 percent hit on July 25 at the peak of investor anxiety Spain could be shut out of capital markets and have to follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland in seeking a bailout. Italian counterparts were up 7 bps at 3.4 percent.

Although some of the steepening in the two countries' curve has unwound, traders cautioned against betting that shorter-dated yields would resume rising faster than longer-term ones given market expectations of ECB intervention.

"It is difficult to fight the steepening trend in the curve," a senior government bonds trader said.

"If there are people selling the short end, that may not be the smartest thing to do given they've said they'll intervene. If they do, I would expect the curve to steepen 50-100 basis points. I don't think flattening trades make too much sense at the moment."

Italian 10-year yields were slightly up at 5.88 percent while equivalent Spanish yields were steady at 6.92 percent.

Some market participants said a lack of new debt issues in coming weeks had eased selling pressure on the periphery but yields could still drift higher the longer investors are left with questions over when and how the ECB would intervene and the outlook for the ESM.

"Until we have clarity on these two events, the pressure on Italian and Spanish debt will stay and will translate into higher yields in the longer end while the shorter end will have support from the expectation that the ECB will buy shorter-dated maturities," ING's Giansanti said.