* Weak China data hits shares, lifts German, U.S. bonds
* Uncertainty over ECB bond purchases cools periphery rally
* Spanish, Italian yields inch higher
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 10 German Bund futures rose on
Friday as Chinese trade data undershot expectations, fuelling
worries over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy
and demand for safe-haven assets.
Bunds were expected to hold firm into next week with
uncertainty over when the European Central Bank would resume
bond purchases and how effective this would be in lowering Spain
and Italy's borrowing costs. Such doubts have cut short a rally
in peripheral euro zone debt.
China's exports grew just 1.0 percent year-on-year in July,
well below market expectations of an 8.6 percent rise, while
imports grew 4.7 percent, against forecasts of 7.2 percent.
Data showing French industrial output stalled in June and
comments by the German economy ministry that the euro zone's
largest economy faced "significant risk" linked to the debt
crisis helped lift Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.
The Bund future was last up 77 ticks at 143.33.
"The macro news from China, the negative data from France
where industrial production was worse than expected and weak
German data this week is driving further flight-to-quality,"
said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
"There's still discussion about buying bonds between the
Spanish government and the ECB and it's not clear who is
expected to move first. That will keep the market nervous."
German 10-year yields were 6.4 basis points
lower at 1.33 percent, in the middle of the 1.126-1.6 range they
have been trading in during the northern hemisphere summer.
Yields have retreated from one-month highs of nearly 1.5
percent hit early this week, as investors honed in on the ECB's
pre-condition for action to stem the debt crisis - that troubled
countries ask for help from the euro zone's rescue funds.
It is so far unclear when Spain, the country at the heart of
the latest blowout of the crisis, will seek such aid.
Also, the bloc's permanent bailout fund, the
European Stability Mechanism, still needs a green light from the
German Constitutional Court, which rules on Sept. 12.
NOT SO SMART TRADES?
Spanish two-year yields rose 15 bps to 4 percent
but are still about 3 percentage points off highs
above 7 percent hit on July 25 at the peak of investor anxiety
Spain could be shut out of capital markets and have to follow
Greece, Portugal and Ireland in seeking a bailout. Italian
counterparts were up 7 bps at 3.4 percent.
Although some of the steepening in the two countries' curve
has unwound, traders cautioned against betting that
shorter-dated yields would resume rising faster than longer-term
ones given market expectations of ECB intervention.
"It is difficult to fight the steepening trend in the
curve," a senior government bonds trader said.
"If there are people selling the short end, that may not be
the smartest thing to do given they've said they'll intervene.
If they do, I would expect the curve to steepen 50-100 basis
points. I don't think flattening trades make too much sense at
the moment."
Italian 10-year yields were slightly up at
5.88 percent while equivalent Spanish yields were
steady at 6.92 percent.
Some market participants said a lack of new debt issues in
coming weeks had eased selling pressure on the periphery but
yields could still drift higher the longer investors are left
with questions over when and how the ECB would intervene and the
outlook for the ESM.
"Until we have clarity on these two events, the pressure on
Italian and Spanish debt will stay and will translate into
higher yields in the longer end while the shorter end will have
support from the expectation that the ECB will buy shorter-dated
maturities," ING's Giansanti said.