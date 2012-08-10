LONDON Aug 10 German Bund futures rallied by more than one full point on Friday as weak economic data out of China and the euro zone and uncertainty over the European Central Bank's plans to calm debt markets lifted safe haven assets.

The ECB recently outlined plans to intervene in bond markets again if troubled countries activate the euro zone's rescue funds, but investors are unsure when such a move could occur and how forceful it will be.

"Spain is not going to ask for help as long as Bunds grind lower and things improve. So do we have to see things getting a lot worse before they get better?," one trader said.

Bund futures were 104 ticks higher on day at 143.60 at 1430GMT.