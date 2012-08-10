* Weak China data hits shares, lifts German, U.S. bonds * Spanish, Italian yields inch higher * Uncertainty over ECB bond purchases cools periphery rally By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, Aug 10 German Bund futures rallied by around a point on Friday as weak economic data from China and the euro zone lifted safe-haven assets. Bunds were expected to hold firm into next week as investors were unsure under what conditions the ECB would resume bond purchases and how effective this would be in easing borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. Such doubts have cut short a rally in peripheral debt. The ECB said any intervention would depend on troubled countries activating the euro zone's rescue funds first. The permanent ESM fund still needs a green light from the German Constitutional Court, which rules on Sept. 12. "It feels like a game of cat and mouse. People are waiting to see what happens with Spain, but things may have to get worse before bond purchases are activated," one trader said. Bund futures were last 90 ticks higher at 143.46, having risen as high as 143.66. Ten-year German yields were down 6.9 basis points at 1.373 percent. After a volatile week, Bunds found a stronger support on Friday from global growth worries, spurred by Chinese trade data. Exports grew just 1.0 percent year-on-year in July, well below market expectations, while imports grew 4.7 percent, against forecasts of 7.2 percent. Data showing French factory output stalled in June and comments by the German economy ministry that the euro zone's largest economy faced "significant risk" linked to the debt crisis also lifted Bunds and U.S. Treasuries. "The macro news from China, the negative data from France where industrial production was worse than expected and weak German data this week is driving further flight to quality," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti. TESTING, TESTING, TESTING Spanish two-year yields rose 28 bps to 4.13 percent, still about 3 percentage points off highs above 7 percent hit on July 25 at the peak of fears that Spain could be shut out of capital markets and have to seek a bailout. Some market participants expected those yields to rise further in the next few weeks as investors test the willingness of policymakers to go ahead with the plan laid out by the ECB. "The market will slowly grind Spain out. They will be testing, testing, testing," the trader said. Another trader disagreed, saying shorter-dated bonds would resume outperforming the longer-term ones given market expectations of ECB intervention in shorter maturities. "It is difficult to fight the steepening trend in the curve," a senior government bonds trader said. "If there are people selling the short end, that may not be the smartest thing to do given they've said they'll intervene. If they do, I would expect the curve to steepen 50-100 basis points. I don't think flattening trades make too much sense at the moment." While traders were undecided about the outlook for short-dated Spanish yields, the view that 10-year yields will continue to trade at unsustainable levels around 7 percent, at least in the near term, was widespread. The ECB said any forays would focus on the short end of the curve, leaving longer-dated paper unprotected. Ten-year Spanish yields last traded 4 basis points higher at 6.96 percent. Commerzbank technical strategist Karen Jones said the fact they held above their 55-day moving averages in recent days was indicative of a further advance. She expected them to retest their euro era highs of around 7.75 percent, and then 7.89 percent, which is the mid-point of the fall between 1995 and 2005.