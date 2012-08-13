* Markets hit by uncertainty over future ECB intervention
* Spanish short-term yields rise
* Yields rise at one-year Italian T-bill auction
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 13 Short-term Spanish government
bond yields rose on Monday, with some investors expecting
Madrid's debt crisis to worsen before policymakers make any move
to lower its borrowing costs.
In a sign of tempering appetite for short-term debt from
vulnerable sovereign borrowers, yields inched higher at an
Italian one-year Treasury bill auction.
Prospects of the European Central Bank resuming purchases of
short-term Spanish and Italian bonds next month pushed Spanish
two-year yields as low as 3.2 percent last week, but they have
since pulled back up by around a point.
On Monday, Spanish two-year yields were 16 basis points
higher on the day at 4.22 percent, still some way off levels
above 7 percent seen last month before the ECB signalled it may
intervene in bond markets again to lower borrowing costs.
The ECB's condition that troubled countries need to activate
the euro zone's rescue mechanisms and accept supervision carries
the risk that Spain's short-term yields could go back towards
the levels that drove Madrid to overcome its reluctance to ask
for help for its banks.
"The question of when and under which conditions Spain will
ask for financial support is keeping everyone in the dark,"
Rabobank senior market economist Elwin de Groot said.
"You could argue that at these levels the pressure for Spain
has eased and ... you would at least expect yields to go back up
again. Whether that should be to levels seen in July I don't
know though, because there is a threat that at some point the
ECB will intervene."
Societe Generale rate strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said there
was value in short-term Spanish debt on a two-month horizon, but
that prices may become more attractive in coming days due to
uncertainty over the conditions Spain would have to meet to
receive help.
"In the end there will be an agreement, because the
alternative is rather bleak," O'Hagan said.
Tobias Blattner, director of macroeconomic research at Daiwa
Capital Markets, still expected short-dated Spanish and Italian
paper to remain underpinned by ECB intervention prospects and
said the recent rise in yields was just a minor correction.
The three- to five-year bonds were likely to underperform
shorter-dated ones, however, as markets doubt that the ECB could
intervene in these sectors, Blattner said.
ITALY OUTPERFORMS SPAIN
Italian two-year yields rose 4 bps on the day
at 3.49 percent. The bonds have outperformed their Spanish
counterparts in the past week, with the yield differential
widening by some 45 bps to 68 bps.
Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli told a newspaper Italy
would not meet its 2012 deficit target but planned no extra
budget cuts because it was on track to meet its EU obligations.
Markets took that in their stride, given that Italy's budget
deficit remains among the lowest in Europe.
"The problem for Italy is the contagion risk more than
anything else," Rabobank's de Groot said.
"Market liquidity may also have an impact (leading to
Italy's outperformance over Spain), as Italy is still one of the
more liquid markets in the euro zone."
The difference between what buyers wanted to pay for Spanish
two-year bonds and what sellers wanted to receive -- an
indication of trading volumes -- was more than 100 cents, double
the spread in Italy and among the widest seen this year.
German Bund futures were 55 ticks lower on the day
at 142.85, retreating to the middle of last week's 142.17 -
143.66 range after failing to break the higher end of it earlier
in the session. Traders said thin volumes exacerbated moves.