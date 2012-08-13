* Spanish two-year yields creep higher as ECB doubts set in

* Question marks over how soon ECB could resume bond buying

* Bunds rangebound awaiting economic data from U.S., Europe

By William James and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 13 Short-term Spanish government bond yields rose on Monday as investors reassessed the likelihood that the ECB would resume its bond-buying programme, taking the view that it may be too soon to expect intervention.

Last week the European Central Bank signalled it could start purchasing bonds to drive down borrowing costs for states like Spain and Italy who are struggling to convince investors to lend them cash at a rate their governments can afford.

That sparked a rally in short-term Spanish debt as investors bought bonds which were still relatively cheap, in anticipation of prices rising if the ECB started buying large amounts.

But, the ECB also said it would only intervene if troubled countries were willing to formally ask for aid from the euro zone's rescue funds and accept some degree of fiscal supervision - something that Spain was likely to resist as long as possible.

"The question of when, and under which conditions Spain will ask for financial support is keeping everyone in the dark," Rabobank senior market economist Elwin de Groot said.

Spanish two-year yields fell from more than 7 percent to as low as 3.2 percent last week, but have since crept higher as doubts set in. The yield was 18 basis points higher on the day at 4.24 percent.

Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said he saw value in holding short-term Spanish debt on a two-month horizon because intervention was still a likely outcome, but added that uncertainty meant bond prices may fall further in the near term.

"In the end there will be an agreement, because the alternative is rather bleak," O'Hagan said.

DATA DRIVEN

German debt futures fell 25 ticks on the day to 143.15, having earlier failed to break through the top end of the recent 142.17-143.66 range.

Traders said moves in the region's safe-haven debt were driven largely by technical factors and the low number of contracts changing hands exaggerated price moves while many market players were not at their desks over the summer break.

With no bond auctions scheduled this week, economic data including euro zone second-quarter GDP estimates and July inflation figures, were likely to dictate the price action as investors try to gauge the extent of a slowdown in Europe and the United States.

"It will probably confirm what we know, which is that we're struggling," a trader said.

"Data will be the driver this week but I don't see any reason for us to break this range in the Bund."

The next major scheduled events with the potential to give markets a fresh direction were the ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting and a ruling from the German constitutional court on the validity of the region's rescue fund expected on Sept. 12.